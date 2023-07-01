Dead roadside trees found around scandal-hit Bigmotor outlets
ビッグモーター“街路樹枯れ”愛媛2店舗 衛星写真で確認
Kyodo -- Jul 28
Roadside trees in front of numerous outlets of scandal-hit used car dealership chain Bigmotor Co. were found to have withered unnaturally, local authorities across Japan said Thursday as they began looking into the cases.
The revelations could be another blow to the company, which recently came under fire over allegations that it charged excessive repair fees by intentionally damaging cars and making fraudulent insurance claims.
There is emerging speculation that the company may have perceived the roadside trees as a detriment to their business, possibly by obstructing the visibility of the displayed used cars. ...continue reading
Jul 28 (ANNnewsCH) - ビッグモーターの店舗前の街路樹が枯れている問題で、今度は愛媛県にも拡大です。 ...continue reading
Japan mayor sorry for flyer to pregnant women
manilatimes.net - Jul 28
A Japanese mayor has apologized after a public outcry over a flyer issued to pregnant women advising them on what most irritated husbands after their wives became mothers, an official said on Thursday.
Dead roadside trees found around scandal-hit Bigmotor outlets
Roadside trees in front of numerous outlets of scandal-hit used car dealership chain Bigmotor Co. were found to have withered unnaturally, local authorities across Japan said Thursday as they began looking into the cases.
Kim Kardashian wears rare $300,000 Birkin bag at soccer match in Japan
yahoo.com - Jul 28
Of course, Kim Kardashian has one of the most rare Birkin bags to ever exist.
Ex-husband of retired table tennis star Ai Fukuhara seeks return of son
Kyodo - Jul 28
The Taiwanese ex-husband of retired Japanese table tennis star Ai Fukuhara called on her Thursday to promptly comply with a Tokyo court order to hand over their son, after she took him to Japan from Taiwan around a year ago.
Many areas of Japan again have life-threatening temperatures on Thursday
NHK - Jul 27
Many areas across Japan had another day of life-threatening temperatures on Thursday with cities in western to eastern Japan reporting daytime highs above 38 degrees Celsius.
Get ready to zip 1740 meters across Japan's islands
News On Japan - Jul 27
An ambitious plan to build a 1740-meter zipline [flying fox] over the Kanmon Straits between Honshu and Kyushu islands took a step closer to reality this week with the mayors of two cities establishing a project team.
Red Cross eyes using Japan AI to detect landmines in Ukraine
abs-cbn.com - Jul 27
The International Committee of the Red Cross seeks to utilize Japan-developed artificial intelligence technology to speed up the detection of landmines and dud munitions in war-torn areas including Ukraine so displaced people can return home sooner.
Japan's experimental fast breeder reactor passes screening for restart
NHK - Jul 27
Japan's nuclear regulators have finalized a document which certifies that an experimental reactor for developing fast breeder reactors has passed screening for a restart.
Japanese government panel debates raising minimum wage to 1,000 yen
NHK - Jul 27
A Japanese government panel has been discussing raising the country's average minimum wage this fiscal year amid a rising cost of living. The focus is on whether it will reach 1,000 yen, or about 7 dollars and 9 cents per hour, for the first time.
BMW Japan to recall nearly 170,000 vehicles due to engine defect
NHK - Jul 27
The Japanese subsidiary of German automaker BMW has said it will recall nearly 170,000 vehicles due to an engine defect that could cause a fire.
Singapore investors head for property in Japan on weaker yen, Osaka casino resort bet
straitstimes.com - Jul 27
Singapore investors are heading for Japanese real estate, lured by a weaker yen and the prospect of tourism-driven growth, in the second-largest metropolitan area, Osaka.
Two goals in 2 minutes help Japan beat Costa Rica at Women's World Cup
journalgazette.net - Jul 27
Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored two minutes apart in the first half to lead Japan to a 2-0 Women’s World Cup victory over Costa Rica on Wednesday, and the Japanese qualified for the knockout stage later when Spain beat Zambia.
Eel sales in full swing ahead of Midsummer Day of the Ox
News On Japan - Jul 26
With the coming of Doyo no Ushi (Midsummer Day of the Ox) this Sunday, supermarkets in Japan have begun setting up special eel corners to launch the sales season of this traditional delicacy.
'Era of mass closures': the Japan businesses without successors
AFP - Jul 26
A 2019 government report estimated that about 1.27 million small business owners would be 70 or older by 2025 and have no successors.
Japan's population declines for 14 years in a row
NHK - Jul 26
Japan's population stood at over 122.42 million on January 1, down about 800,000 from the previous year, and the biggest drop since record-taking began in 1968.
Japan narcotics agents raid shops suspected of selling cannabis liquids
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese narcotics control agents have raided dozens of shops across the country suspected of illegally selling liquids containing cannabis for electronic cigarettes.
