Kim Kardashian wears rare $300,000 Birkin bag at soccer match in Japan

Of course, Kim Kardashian has one of the most rare Birkin bags to ever exist.

The 42-year-old reality star was spotted carrying the Himalayan Birkin bag — which featured smooth crocodile skin, a white pattern with chic brown lining, small handles and silver embellishments — at an Al-Nassr vs. Paris Saint-Germain game in Osaka, Japan on Tuesday, July 25. She attended the game with son Saint West — who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Depending on the condition of the crocodile skin, Kardashian’s bag is estimated to cost between $200,000-$600,000, however a similar looking bag sold at auction in 2016 for a whopping $300,168. Himalayan Birkin bags are so hard to come by because only a few are produced each year, and a customer must have a history with the fashion house before being able to purchase one.

Kardashian paired the highly-coveted accessory with a cream-colored bodysuit, matching motocross pants and royal blue heels. For glam, she rocked a slicked back high ponytail, winged eyeliner, glossy lips and long lashes. She let the bag steal the show and opted for no jewelry.