Kim Kardashian wears rare $300,000 Birkin bag at soccer match in Japan

yahoo.com -- Jul 28
Of course, Kim Kardashian has one of the most rare Birkin bags to ever exist.

The 42-year-old reality star was spotted carrying the Himalayan Birkin bag — which featured smooth crocodile skin, a white pattern with chic brown lining, small handles and silver embellishments — at an Al-Nassr vs. Paris Saint-Germain game in Osaka, Japan on Tuesday, July 25. She attended the game with son Saint West — who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Depending on the condition of the crocodile skin, Kardashian’s bag is estimated to cost between $200,000-$600,000, however a similar looking bag sold at auction in 2016 for a whopping $300,168. Himalayan Birkin bags are so hard to come by because only a few are produced each year, and a customer must have a history with the fashion house before being able to purchase one.

Kardashian paired the highly-coveted accessory with a cream-colored bodysuit, matching motocross pants and royal blue heels. For glam, she rocked a slicked back high ponytail, winged eyeliner, glossy lips and long lashes. She let the bag steal the show and opted for no jewelry. ...continue reading

Japan's population declines for 14 years in a row
NHK - Jul 26
Japan's population stood at over 122.42 million on January 1, down about 800,000 from the previous year, and the biggest drop since record-taking began in 1968.
Japan narcotics agents raid shops suspected of selling cannabis liquids
NHK - Jul 26
Japanese narcotics control agents have raided dozens of shops across the country suspected of illegally selling liquids containing cannabis for electronic cigarettes.
Japan's Crown Princess Kiko tests positive for COVID
Kyodo - Jul 25
Japan's Crown Princess Kiko has tested positive for COVID-19 and will rest at her residence until the end of this week, the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.
Japan police arrest woman, parents in beheading of man at hotel in Hokkaido entertainment district
AP - Jul 25
Japanese police said they arrested a woman and her parents in a beheading case in a popular night entertainment district in Japan's northern city of Sapporo, where a headless man was found in a hotel room three weeks ago.
Dark side of the anime industry in Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Jul 24
For animators, the world of animation is no longer a gateway to the world of dreams but the gateway to mental illness.
Deer runs amok in downtown Sapporo
News On Japan - Jul 22
A wild deer has caused a commotion in downtown Sapporo where the animal evaded the capture of authorities and escaped into a residential area.
3 men arrested for abandoning body at golf course
News On Japan - Jul 22
Police have arrested three men, including a 55-year-old man, on suspicion of discarding a body in a suitcase at an abandoned golf course in Nikko City, Tochigi Prefecture.
Chinese girls fighting Japanese policemen
mashew.com - Jul 21
In the early morning of July 17 in Shinjuku, Tokyo, an incident occurred in which a Chinese woman punched and kicked a Japanese police officer.
Japan's sole custody laws have been criticised for incentivising child abduction, but the system may be about to change
MSN - Jul 21
Japan is an outlier among wealthy nations in not recognising joint custody, where both parents can spend time with their children after a break-up.
Mother served fresh warrant for claiming money by starving daughter
Kyodo - Jul 20
A 34-year-old mother in Osaka Prefecture has been served a fresh arrest warrant for allegedly swindling a cooperative out of mutual aid money by starving her child to the point of hospitalization for low blood sugar in January, according to police.
Bear vanishes after holed up in bunny park
News On Japan - Jul 20
Police have called off their watch over the Tsuki Usagi no Sato rabbit park after a search revealed the bear they feared holed up in the facility in Kaga, Ishikawa Prefecture, was not there.
Chain of body hair removal clinics for men sued after suspending services
NHK - Jul 20
A total of 110 men filed lawsuits with courts in Tokyo, Osaka and elsewhere in Japan on Wednesday, demanding a refund from a chain of body hair removal clinics for men.
Ursine Invader Barricaded with Bunnies, Scares Off Staff
News On Japan - Jul 19
A bear was holed up inside a rabbit park nearly all day on Wednesday and is now believed to have escaped the facility.
Dog bites Japanese idol on face during recording session
News On Japan - Jul 19
Takeuchi Kirari, a member of Japanese idol group Hinatazaka46, has suffered injuries to her face and finger after being bitten by a dog during a recording session, TV Asahi reports.
Tokyo "Joker" train attacker says he was inspired by similar case
NHK - Jul 19
A man accused of attempted murder and arson while dressed in a Joker costume on a Tokyo train in 2021 said Tuesday that a similar incident a few months earlier inspired him to alter his original plan of going on a killing spree in Shibuya.
