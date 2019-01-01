Japanese 'Joker' gets 23 years in jail for Halloween attack
“ジョーカー”男に懲役23年判決 求刑25年に対し 裁判長は…
firstpost.com -- Aug 01
A court in Tokyo on Monday sentenced a man to 23 years in jail after finding him guilty of attempted murder and starting a fire on a train in the Japanese capital while dressed as comic book villain– the Joker.
The verdict for the 2021 Halloween attack was handed down by the Tokyo District Court’s Tachikawa branch, a spokeswoman for the court told the media.
Twenty-six-year-old Kyota Hattori was convicted of stabbing a male passenger in his 70s and trying to kill 12 other people by starting a blaze inside a passenger train, Jiji Press and other local media said.
Hattori had reportedly told investigators that he wanted to kill people and be given the death penalty. He also told them he had spread lighter fluid in the train. ...continue reading
Aug 01 (ANNnewsCH) - “ジョーカー”に扮して走行中の電車内で乗客を刺し、火を放った罪に問われた男。懲役25年の求刑に対して言い渡された判決は懲役23年でした。 ...continue reading
How to Survive Summer in Japan | 4 Foods To Keep You Cool!
Japan by Food - Aug 01
Stay cool this scorching Japanese summer with a mouthwatering journey through the most refreshing and delicious traditional foods!
The Truth About Cheating In Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Aug 01
According to a survey by Durex on the world adultery rate ranking, Japan is not even in the top 10 countries.
Typhoon Khanun approaching Japan's Okinawa, Amami regions
NHK - Aug 01
Japan's southwestern regions of Okinawa and Amami are bracing for strong gusts and high waves as a large, very strong typhoon approaches.
Boyfriend of woman whose 3-year-old son drowned in bathtub arrested for negligence
Japan Today - Aug 01
Police in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of negligence resulting in death after his girlfriend’s three-year-old son drowned in a bathtub filled with hot water.
Hinata Miyazawa hits double as Japan slice through Spain to top Group C
The Guardian - Aug 01
Hinata Miyazawa scored twice as Japan put on a counterattacking clinic to secure top spot in Group C at the Women's World Cup on Monday.
Japanese junior high kids average 12 percent in English oral test
Japan Times - Aug 01
Third-year junior high students in Japan were on average only able to answer 12.4% of questions correctly in an English-speaking test for national assessments conducted in April, the education ministry said Monday, marking an 18.4 percentage points fall from when they were previously assessed in 2019.
Japanese 'Joker' gets 23 years in jail for Halloween attack
Diners in Japan beat the heat with grilled eel
NHK - Jul 30
Diners in Japan have been flocking to grilled eel restaurants nationwide. The delicacy is traditionally eaten to beat the heat on the Midsummer Day of the Ox, which fell on Sunday.
Government reveals wild marijuana activities in northern Japan
News On Japan - Jul 30
In the mountains of Aomori Prefecture, northern Japan, officials use sickles to remove wild marijuana in an effort to thwart people illegally entering the area to harvest the feral plants without permission.
Sumida River Fireworks Festival held for first time in four years
NHK - Jul 30
The skies over Tokyo's Sumida Ward were lit up on Saturday night as one of the capital's most popular summer fireworks festivals was held for the first time since 2019.
Indian, Japanese scientists discover 600-million-year-old ocean water in the Himalayas
organiser.org - Jul 30
In a significant discovery, Indian and Japanese academics, scientists, and researchers have found out about the presence of marine rocks and water droplets in the Himalayas, which indicate the existence of great ocean millions of years ago in the history of the Earth
Average life expectancy in Japan falls for 2nd straight year
NHK - Jul 29
The average life expectancies of Japanese men and women dropped in 2022 for the second year in a row. The health ministry suggests deaths from the coronavirus were a major factor.
Japan bounce back with hard-fought triumph over plucky Tonga in Higashiosaka
planetrugby.com - Jul 29
Japan returned to the victory trail when they clinched a hard-fought 21-16 triumph over Tonga in their Pacific Nations Cup encounter in Higashiosaka on Saturday.
Kabuki actor Ennosuke indicted over assisting in parents' suicide
Kyodo - Jul 29
Popular Japanese Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke was indicted Friday for allegedly assisting in his parents' taking of their own lives, prosecutors said, in what is believed to have been a family suicide pact.
Japan set for largest ever minimum wage hike after panel proposal
Reuters - Jul 29
A Japanese government panel recommended on Friday that the national average minimum wage be raised by 41 yen ($0.29) an hour to 1,002 yen, the biggest hike ever in value terms, as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida makes wages a key focus of his policies.
