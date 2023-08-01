Toyota posts record sales, profits for April-June quarter

Toyota Motor says it has posted record sales and profits for the April-to-June quarter.

A weaker yen and curbed production costs helped push up the carmaker's earnings.

Toyota says sales rose 24.2 percent from a year earlier to about 10.5 trillion yen, or roughly 74 billion dollars.

Operating income topped one trillion yen for the first time. It was up 93.7 percent in yen terms to around 7.8 billion dollars.

As a result, net profit rose by 78 percent to about 9.2 billion dollars.

Toyota says production picked up after the semiconductor shortage eased, leading to higher sales.