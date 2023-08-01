Toyota posts record sales, profits for April-June quarter
トヨタ 4～6月期決算で売上高と純利益が過去最高
NHK -- Aug 02
Toyota Motor says it has posted record sales and profits for the April-to-June quarter.
A weaker yen and curbed production costs helped push up the carmaker's earnings.
Toyota says sales rose 24.2 percent from a year earlier to about 10.5 trillion yen, or roughly 74 billion dollars.
Operating income topped one trillion yen for the first time. It was up 93.7 percent in yen terms to around 7.8 billion dollars.
As a result, net profit rose by 78 percent to about 9.2 billion dollars.
Toyota says production picked up after the semiconductor shortage eased, leading to higher sales.
Aug 02 (ANNnewsCH) - トヨタ自動車は今年4月から6月の決算を発表し、販売台数の増加などから売上高と純利益がともに過去最高を記録しました。 ...continue reading
Toyota Motor says it has posted record sales and profits for the April-to-June quarter.
European Commission: Submarine cable project can extend to PH from Japan
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says a submarine cable project that would link Europe to Japan may extend to the Philippines first before it reaches the rest of Southeast Asia.
ANALYSIS-Bank of Japan's opaque policy shift means stronger, wilder yen
The Japanese yen is on a bumpy path towards strengthening after Friday's central bank policy change, threatening to upend the carry trade, one of this year's most popular strategies, as the currency inevitably becomes more expensive.
Dead roadside trees found around scandal-hit Bigmotor outlets
Roadside trees in front of numerous outlets of scandal-hit used car dealership chain Bigmotor Co. were found to have withered unnaturally, local authorities across Japan said Thursday as they began looking into the cases.
All eyes are on Bank of Japan with a possible midnight meeting
The Bank of Japan is set to keep ultra-low interest rates on Friday but may make minor tweaks to extend the lifespan of its yield control policy, which is facing scrutiny amid prospects of sustained inflation.
BMW Japan to recall nearly 170,000 vehicles due to engine defect
The Japanese subsidiary of German automaker BMW has said it will recall nearly 170,000 vehicles due to an engine defect that could cause a fire.
Singapore investors head for property in Japan on weaker yen, Osaka casino resort bet
Singapore investors are heading for Japanese real estate, lured by a weaker yen and the prospect of tourism-driven growth, in the second-largest metropolitan area, Osaka.
Japan: A New Era for Japanese Equities
With positive GDP growth and increasing revenues, Japan equities are becoming a preferred market globally.
Japan's export curbs on chip equipment to China take effect
As part of US-led efforts to stop China from creating high-end semiconductors suitable for military applications, Japan's curbs on the export of advanced chip-making equipment went into effect on Sunday, Kyodo news reported.
Dogs in Japanese offices aim to keep owners happy
Fujitsu is trialling its new dog office until the end of the year at its building in Kawasaki, about a half an hour by train from central Tokyo, as a way to improve employee well-being and productivity.
Japan inflation accelerates slightly as food prices soar
Consumers in Japan have been watching prices at supermarkets creep up, which has quickened the pace of increase in the overall consumer price index.
Central Tokyo condo price soars to record high in first half of 2023
The average unit price of a new condominium in Tokyo's 23 central wards in the first six months of 2023 soared to a record high 129.6 million yen ($930,000) due largely to high material prices and construction costs, a research institute said Thursday.
Analyzing the Impact of Currency Fluctuations on Japan's Economy
Currency fluctuations play a crucial role in shaping the economic landscape of nations worldwide. As one of the world's leading economies, Japan's financial health is deeply intertwined with the fluctuation of its currency, the Japanese Yen.
Nissan to adopt Tesla's EV charging standard from 2025
Nissan Motor will adopt Tesla's charging standards for its electric vehicles sold in North America from 2025, the company said Wednesday, becoming the first Japanese automaker to embrace the quick-charging technology.
Japanese firm bans late night work, baby boom follows
A Japanese firm banned its employees from working late at night. This led to a boost in the fertility rate among the staffers. Should other Japanese businesses take a lesson?
The Great Japanese Motorcycle War
Today we're looking at the story of the Japanese motorcycle industry, and how Japan went from having hundreds of companies manufacturing motorcycles, to just 4: Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha and Kawasaki.
