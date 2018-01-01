Researchers say Japan exaggerated the story of 'Japanese Schindler' Chiune Sugihara
In recent years, the Lithuania-based diplomat who issued thousands of visas to Jews became a household name – but is his lionization part of a familiar post-Holocaust phenomenon?
The Tokyo Metropolitan Board of Education issued a handout to the city’s public schools in 2018 highlighting “the outstanding achievements of our predecessors” that were meant to “raise [students’] self-awareness and pride as Japanese.”
Occupying a majority of the four-page handout was the story of diplomat Chiune Sugihara, who wrote thousands of life-saving visas for Jews fleeing Europe in 1940. The pamphlet recreates a dramatized version of Sugihara’s life and actions, bolstered by quotes from nameless descendants of the Jewish refugees he saved.
Sugihara, a Japanese diplomat to Lithuania from 1939 to 1940, helped thousands of Jewish refugees flee wartime Europe by issuing transit visas that allowed them to travel across the Soviet Union to Japan. Today, his name and story can be found all over the country, from his supposed hometown in Yaotsu to a museum at the northern Tsuruga port where Jewish refugees landed. ...continue reading
timesofisrael.com - Aug 02
Three years before the Olympics began in 2021, Tokyo was already developing the national image it would display as the world looked on.
Japan Times - Aug 01
Third-year junior high students in Japan were on average only able to answer 12.4% of questions correctly in an English-speaking test for national assessments conducted in April, the education ministry said Monday, marking an 18.4 percentage points fall from when they were previously assessed in 2019.
Military History - Jul 31
On August 14, 1945, World War II was nearing its end, and the Japanese Empire was in ruins. One day before the official surrender, the Japanese military police ordered the destruction of a series of vitally important documents.
techhq.com - Jul 28
Japanese universities are being incentivized to build or expand their science-related departments, per an announcement made by the education ministry on Friday.
Kyodo - Jul 28
The Taiwanese ex-husband of retired Japanese table tennis star Ai Fukuhara called on her Thursday to promptly comply with a Tokyo court order to hand over their son, after she took him to Japan from Taiwan around a year ago.
The Operations Room - Jul 25
Hoping to prevent the need for the invasion of mainland Japan, known as Operation Downfall, President Truman orders the use of a new, fearsome weapon that will change warfare forever. The cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki are in grave danger.
TAKASHii from Japan - Jul 22
Takashi from Japan interviews English teachers in Japan, including someone who is working in a public school, an eikaiwa school, and someone who has their own English teaching company.
The Japan News - Jul 22
Japanese universities continue to struggle in the World University Rankings, with only two establishments making the top 100 in 2023.
Game Gengo - Jul 20
Every single Japanese verb conjugation explained in one definitive video textbook that looks at over 250 different examples of verb conjugation usage, covering countless video games from throughout video game history.
East Asia Forum - Jul 19
Despite its low birth rates, Japan is struggling with a shortage of teachers. In Japan, a 'teacher shortage' is a situation in which the number of teachers assigned to schools does not meet local quotas. Vacancies occur because it is not possible to secure teachers, even temporarily assigned teachers.
