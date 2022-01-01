Vandal attacks Nara's Todaiji Temple with 'cat-like' graffiti

According to the police, the graffiti was discovered on the exterior of a wooden door called the "dining hall" at the Nigatsudo pilgrimage lodging. The location is accessible to the public 24 hours a day.

The graffiti depicts a cat-like drawing, measuring about 43 centimeters in height and 30 centimeters in width, and was scratched into the old wooden door about 180 centimeters above ground level.