Severe Tropical Storm Khanun approaching Japan's Amami, Okinawa regions again

NHK - Aug 06

Japan, Spain roll into Women’s World Cup quarterfinals

rappler.com - Aug 06

Nihon University student arrested for alleged possession of marijuana, stimulant

NHK - Aug 06

These Foods are ILLEGAL in America, but OK in JAPAN!

Mrs Eats - Aug 06

Japan to increase prohibition of car exports to Russia

foreignbrief.com - Aug 06

7-Eleven apologises for cockroaches in onigiri rice balls

soranews24.com - Aug 06

Giant hornet vs Japanese honeybees

Japanese natural beekeeping - Aug 06

Universal Studios Japan jumps into world's top 3 most-visited theme parks

Nikkei - Aug 05

U.N. group says people abused by late Japanese boy band producer deserve apologies and compensation

AP - Aug 05

Over 7,200 businesses with foreign trainees violate law: Japan labor ministry

NHK - Aug 05

Japan has millions of cheap abandoned homes. Here's what to know before you buy one.

Insider - Aug 05

Police search Nihon University gridiron team dorm over cannabis

Kyodo - Aug 04

Vandal attacks Nara's Todaiji Temple with 'cat-like' graffiti

News On Japan - Aug 04

Japan parliamentary vice foreign minister resigns amid bribery claims

Kyodo - Aug 04

Japan sushi chain drops suit against teen over licking soy bottle

Japan Today - Aug 04

