Vietnamese man flees after stabbing police officer in head

Nguyen Suong, a Vietnamese national, is suspected of biting the right arm of a male sergeant (32) and attempting to kill him by stabbing him in the head with what appeared to be a screwdriver at around 6:45 PM on August 3.

A smartphone believed to belong to Nguyen was found near the crime scene, revealing that Nguyen was involved in the attack.

Nguyen is described as approximately 170 centimeters tall, slender, with short black hair and tattoos on both arms. The police are appealing for information from the public.