Vietnamese man flees after stabbing police officer in head
警察官の頭刺したか ベトナム国籍の男を公開手配
By Staff Writer
OSAKA, Aug 09 (News On Japan) - A 24-year-old Vietnamese man is wanted for stabbing a police officer in the head with a screwdriver in Hirano Ward, Osaka City, before fleeing the scene.
Nguyen Suong, a Vietnamese national, is suspected of biting the right arm of a male sergeant (32) and attempting to kill him by stabbing him in the head with what appeared to be a screwdriver at around 6:45 PM on August 3.
A smartphone believed to belong to Nguyen was found near the crime scene, revealing that Nguyen was involved in the attack.
Nguyen is described as approximately 170 centimeters tall, slender, with short black hair and tattoos on both arms. The police are appealing for information from the public.
Teacher uses illegal coco leaves to teach elementary students about drugs
A teacher in Japan has been dismissed for using coca leaves, a precursor to cocaine, as teaching material for third-grade elementary students.
Tokyo's Shibuya deputy mayor resigns for calling assemblywoman 'pig'
The deputy mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward resigned on Tuesday after facing criticism for mocking a female local assembly member as "pig" in an online workplace chat.
A 24-year-old Vietnamese man is wanted for stabbing a police officer in the head with a screwdriver in Hirano Ward, Osaka City, before fleeing the scene.
Keeping "Bull Sumo" Alive | The Last Bullfighters of Japan
On a summer’s evening in southern Japan, two bulls enter an arena, their trainers by their sides, ready to fight for fame and glory.
Japan's former prime minister meets Taiwan president, seeks stronger ties
During a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Aso Taro, the vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his willingness to further enhance bilateral ties.
Tokaido Shinkansen phases out snack carts
Passengers on Japan's super-fast bullet trains have long enjoyed ordering coffee, ice cream or boxed lunches from staff pushing a snack cart, savouring the treats as they whipped past landmarks such as Mount Fuji.
'Once Upon a Crime' trailer: Fairy tales collide in Japanese film
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Once Upon a Crime. The streaming service shared a trailer for the Japanese fantasy film Monday.
Prince Harry's first words after arriving in Japan
Prince Harry, who arrived in Tokyo with his close pal and polo player Nacho Figueras on Tuesday, shared his first words soon after touching down in the country.
First peek inside Japan's tallest skyscraper
Japan's tallest building, standing at approximately 330 meters high and located in the heart of Tokyo, has been unveiled for the first time.
China breached Japan's classified defense networks, The Washington Post reports
A leading US newspaper says Chinese military hackers compromised Japan's classified defense networks three years ago.
Police unveil anti-burglary glass
As a measure against a series of robbery incidents targeting jewelry and pawn shops, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police have unveiled shatter-resistant anti-burglary glass using a unique layer of film.
Two horses die of heatstroke at Fukushima festival
Two horses participating in the Soma Nomaoi festival in Fukushima Prefecture last month died of possible heatstroke, TV Asahi reports.
Japan's train stations usher in tap-to-pay gates for credit cards
Japanese commuter rail companies are introducing contactless fare payment systems compatible with credit and debit cards in a push to make the services more convenient for foreign tourists.
Inflation concerns loom over Japan's central bank as 2 percent target comes into focus
Some policymakers at the Bank of Japan see a path to the BOJ's goal of a sustained, stable 2 percent inflation rate, a summary of opinions from their latest meeting shows, though concern about inflation outpacing the bank's projections is rising.
Japan plans guidelines for AI-savvy human resources
The Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry has compiled new guidelines for businesses to develop human resources proficient in the use of generative artificial intelligence.
Japan ex-prime minister Aso pays respects at former Taiwan leader's grave
Aso Taro, vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has laid flowers at the grave of the former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, who fostered close ties with Japan.
