Grisly remains of headless cat found in Kobe

The white female cat's head appears to have been severed with a blade, leaving the remaining body approximately 40 centimeters in length.

The timing of the cat's death has not been determined.

The police are investigating the possibility of a violation of animal protection laws.

Since May of this year, decapitated cat corpses and cat heads have been discovered in several locations in Hyogo Prefecture, including Kobe City, Himeji City, and Fukusaki Town.