Woman dies after bear attack in northern Japan

Shortly before 5 p.m., a man living nearby found the woman, who lived nearby, bleeding from the head and collapsed on the roadside in Ichinohe Town, Iwate Prefecture.

Although initially conscious, the elderly woman went into cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and died about 3 and a half hours later.

When the victim was found, she repeatedly shouted, "Bear, bear," and had wounds from scratches to her head and right arm.