LFiとcLFiトークンがLYOTRADEとLBankデビュー：分散型ネットワークの躍進
LFiエコシステムトークンのLFiとcLFiは、USDTとの取引ペアとしてLYOTRADEとLBankに上場されました。
LFiの分散型ネットワークへの革新的アプローチ
先駆的なテクノロジーとDAO主導のイニシアティブで富の創造方法を再構築しているLFiネットワークにとって、エキサイティングな時代が訪れています。LFiのプロジェクトの中で、特に画期的れていますでユニークなウェブ3アンドロイドデバイスのLFi Oneスマートフォンは、急速に人気を集めています。
LFi One：単なる暗号スマートフォンではありません
LFiプロジェクトは、製品であるLFi Oneスマートフォンによって、注目を集めています。
LFi Oneは普通のスマートフォンではなく、暗号トークンを生成するためのスマートフォンです。綿密にデザインされ、デバイスから直接暗号をミントできるアプリケーションをサポートしています。ユーザーは、独自のミンティングアプリを活用して報酬を得ることができ、実質的にスマホを分散型ワイヤレス・ネットワークのブロックチェーンに変えることができます。この機能により、LFi Oneは競合他社とは異なります。従来のミンティングハードウェアはかしばしば大きくて、専用のスペースを必要とすることが多かったが、LFi Oneは暗号スマートフォンのパワーをポケットに収めることができます。
注目を浴びているLFiとcLFiトークン：分散型ネットワークに革命を起こす
LFi分散型ネットワークの中心には、LFiとcLFiという2つの主要トークンがあります。
LFiトークン：LFiエコシステムの独自のトークンは、ネットワークのリソースへのアクセスを提供します。ユーザーはLFiトークンを使用して、暗号通貨の送信、トークンのミンティング、スマートコントラクトの呼び出し、さらにはLFiフォンでのNFTのミンティングなど、ネットワークサービスの支払いに利用することができます。
cLFiトークン：cLFiはLFiエコシステムの担保トークンです。このユーティリティ・トークンの主な目的は、ユーザーがユニット・ライセンスを有効化し、Proof of Coverageのミンティングに参加することです。
LYOTRADEとLBankにLFiとcLFiトークンが上場
LFiとcLFiトークンは現在、2つの主要な暗号通貨取引所であるLYOTRADEとLBankに上場されたのです。
LYOTRADE：2021年に設立されたLYOTRADEは、安全で効率的な暗号取引を優先する集中型の暗号通貨取引所です。LYOTRADEは、ステーキング・サービス、暗号ローン、さまざまなタイプの取引など、多くの機能を提供しています。ユーザーはクレジットカードや銀行送金を通じて暗号通貨を売買できます。
LBank: 2015年に設立されたLBank Exchangeは、安全かつプロフェッショナルなサービスを提供する名高い暗号通貨取引プラットフォームです。LBankは50種類以上のフィアット通貨と様々な支払い方法をサポートしており、デジタル資産取引を世界中の人々が利用できるようにしています。
これらのプラットフォームに上場することで、LFiはリーチを拡大し、トークンの力とエコシステムのイノベーションをより多くの人々にもたらします。この動きはLFiの成長における重要な一歩です。富の創造の未来が近づいています！そして、その未来の力はあなたのポケットに収まることができます！
Website: https://lfi.io/
White paper: https://white-paper.lfi.io/
LFi Telegram: https://t.me/lfiofficial
LFiエコシステムトークンのLFiとcLFiは、USDTとの取引ペアとしてLYOTRADEとLBankに上場されました。
