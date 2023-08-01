Actress Go So Young receives backlash for posting her Japanese trip photos

Actress Go So Young is receiving backlash after her careless social media posting.

On August 15, Go So Young shared photos on her Instagram, capturing her family vacation in Japan. The images featured her husband, Jang Dong Gun, and their two children, aged 14 and 10.

In the photos, Go So Young can be seen traveling around Japan wearing a luxury brand backpack. She took pictures at souvenir shops, convenience stores, anime shops, Japanese restaurants, and more.

고소영 장동건, 폭풍성장한 9세 딸과 여행…훈훈한 가족 고소영,장동건씨 부부 폭풍성장한 9살 된 딸 윤설양 일본 여행 훈훈한 가족 pic.twitter.com/HnsJl5LS8O — 투모로우바이 투게더 공식팬카페 모아 (@txt7646073) August 16, 2023

However, Korean netizens criticized Go So Young for posting her trip to Japan on the National Liberation Day of Korea. The National Liberation Day of Korea marks the day when Korea was liberated from 35 years of Japanese colonial rule.