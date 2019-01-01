Former PM Suga opens door to "ride-sharing"
“ドライバー不足に悲鳴”自民・菅氏「ライドシェア」国内解禁へ党内議論を進める考え
Asked whether he was positive about legalizing ride-sharing, Suga said, "I am currently inclined to think so. There are various opinions within the party as well, but considering the severe shortage of manpower, I believe such a direction might be necessary."
"Ride-sharing" has been popularized in various countries around the world, but in Japan, transporting passengers for payment without possessing a commercial driver's license falls under the so-called "illegal taxi" activities and is generally prohibited.
Considering the long queues of tourists waiting for taxis at places like airports amid the recovery of inbound tourism, Suga pointed out, "There are cries of desperation from various tourist destinations."
He mentioned the necessity of legalizing "ride-sharing" to address the shortage of drivers and expressed his intention to move forward with discussions within the LDP.
Reuters - Aug 22
Japan said on Tuesday it will start releasing into the sea more than 1 million metric tonnes of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant on Aug. 24, going ahead with a plan heavily criticised by China.
News On Japan - Aug 22
TFIGlobal - Aug 22
Unforeseen twists mark the aftermath of Ukraine war: Western brands deserted, Russian resilience emerged. Banned Japanese cars flood Russia, revealing global market dynamics. A tale of redemption and regrowth.
WION - Aug 19
US, South Korea, and Japan on Friday agreed to deepen military and economic ties. In a landmark summit held at Camp David, leaders of the three nations also made their strongest collective condemnation yet of China's "dangerous and aggressive behaviour" in the South China Sea.
CNA - Aug 15
Japan marked the 78th anniversary of its surrender in World War II on Tuesday (Aug 15). For the first-time since the global pandemic, a full-scale national war memorial service was held in Tokyo to honour those who died in the war. CNA's Michiyo Ishida reports.
Arirang News - Aug 11
South Korea, the United States and Japan are looking to make top-level meetings and joint military drills regular in a joint statement that's reportedly being negotiated, ahead of a meeting between the three leaders at Camp David next Friday.
News On Japan - Aug 11
At the end of June, Japan's "national debt," which combines government bonds, borrowings, and short-term government securities, reached 1,276 trillion and 3,155 billion yen, the highest ever, as announced by the Ministry of Finance.
Japan Today - Aug 09
The deputy mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward resigned on Tuesday after facing criticism for mocking a female local assembly member as "pig" in an online workplace chat.
NHK - Aug 09
During a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Aso Taro, the vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his willingness to further enhance bilateral ties.
NHK - Aug 08
A leading US newspaper says Chinese military hackers compromised Japan's classified defense networks three years ago.
NHK - Aug 08
Aso Taro, vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has laid flowers at the grave of the former Taiwan President Lee Teng-hui, who fostered close ties with Japan.
South China Morning Post - Aug 07
Japan marked the 78th anniversary of when the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city of Hiroshima, killing 140,000 people towards the end of World War II.
Al Jazeera - Aug 07
Iran’s foreign minister has met with top officials in Japan in the first such high-level visit in more than three years.
News On Japan - Aug 07
Japan's Minister of Justice has announced that foreign children under 18 years of age who were born and raised in Japan but lack residence status and are subject to deportation, can be granted a special residence status under certain conditions.
manilatimes.net - Aug 06
Japan's prime minister hit out at Russian threats to use nuclear weapons as the country marked the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima on Sunday.
Kyodo - Aug 04
Japanese ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Masatoshi Akimoto resigned as parliamentary vice foreign minister Friday amid allegations he received bribes amounting to tens of millions of yen from a wind power company.