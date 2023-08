Convicted murderer dies 'natural death' on death row

, Aug 29 ( News On Japan ) - Insurance fraud murderer, Toshihiko Iwama (49), has died while waiting on death row in Tokyo, with the cause of death believed to be natural.

According to Japan's Ministry of Justice, Iwama was confirmed dead after being found collapsed in his room at the Tokyo Detention Center on August 24.

The autopsy results indicated that the cause of death was natural.

Iwama had been sentenced to death in June 2023 for the murder of two acquaintances for the purpose of insurance money in the Philippines.