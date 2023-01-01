Convicted murderer dies 'natural death' on death row
保険金殺人 岩間俊彦死刑囚 東京拘置所内で死亡
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 29 (News On Japan) - Insurance fraud murderer, Toshihiko Iwama (49), has died while waiting on death row in Tokyo, with the cause of death believed to be natural.
According to Japan's Ministry of Justice, Iwama was confirmed dead after being found collapsed in his room at the Tokyo Detention Center on August 24.
The autopsy results indicated that the cause of death was natural.
Iwama had been sentenced to death in June 2023 for the murder of two acquaintances for the purpose of insurance money in the Philippines.
Aug 29 (FNNプライムオンライン) - 東京拘置所で、死刑囚が死亡したことがわかった。 病死とみられている。 ...continue reading
Urgent proposal to tackle teacher shortages, long working hours
News On Japan - Aug 29
A panel of experts has made an urgent proposal for concrete measures towards workstyle reform in schools to address issues such as long working hours for teachers in Japan.
Convicted murderer dies 'natural death' on death row
Man robs mother of 1,000 yen, threatens kids with flower pot, flees without cash
Japan govt.: Tritium in sea below detectable level
183 teams participate in Nagoya dance festival
Killer 'Ninja Bear' meat not so grisly
Japan's 'mystical fire festival' held to stop Mt. Fuji erupting
Air Guitar Championship won by Japan's Nagura for third time
Fire breaks out on Kyoto train, passengers evacuate
Japan’s new vision for economic growth
Japan's Kitaguchi makes history with javelin gold
Glory for 90kg watermelon!
Shinkansen reserved seat reservations available 1 year in advance, online service starts Oct 1
Training to counter anti-whaling protestors ahead of traditional hunt in Taiji
Knife-wielding "Kung Fu" man pleads with police to shoot him
IAEA launches website with real-time data on water release from Fukushima plant
