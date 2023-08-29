Bricks thrown at Japan's embassy in Beijing
北京の日本大使館にレンガのかけら 処理水放出の日に
Embassy officials say the incident occurred on August 24, the day Tokyo Electric Power Company began releasing treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the ocean.
The officials said the suspect was captured by police at the scene, and that there was no damage to the embassy's facilities and no staff were injured.
Since the discharge began, stones and eggs have been hurled at Japanese schools in Qingdao, Shandong Province and in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. Officials at the Japanese embassy and consulates-general in China said they have received many harassing phone calls.
Japanese embassy officials have taken steps to prepare for unexpected incidents, including boosting security presence at the embassy.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters on Monday that his country "protects and ensures the safety and lawful rights and interests of foreign nationals in China in accordance with laws." He reiterated that Beijing strongly urges Japan to "stop dumping nuclear-contaminated water into the sea."
Beijing has responded by ordering a suspension to all imports of Japanese sea food. ...continue reading
NHK - Aug 29
A Chinese national has been detained for throwing bricks at the Japanese embassy in Beijing.
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's Environment Ministry has tested seawater around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant for tritium - a material contained in treated and diluted water that the facility began releasing on Thursday. The ministry says all samples were below the level set as detectable.
East Asia Forum - Aug 27
In June 2023, the Japanese government published a revised version of the implementation plan for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s ‘new capitalism’ initiative.
News On Japan - Aug 25
In anticipation of the resumption of traditional whale and dolphin hunts in Wakayama, the Maritime Safety Agency has been conducted training to thwart anti-whaling groups.
NHK - Aug 24
Tokyo Electric Power Company has started to release treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.
NHK - Aug 24
North Korea has announced through its state-run media that its second attempt to launch a military reconnaissance satellite ended in failure early Thursday.
East Asia Forum - Aug 24
Shinzo Abe's long tenure as prime minister of Japan is notable for many reasons, but perhaps his most enduring achievements were made in the Diet where he led colleagues in passing several highly controversial bills sure to have an impact for many years to come.
Reuters - Aug 22
Japan said on Tuesday it will start releasing into the sea more than 1 million metric tonnes of treated radioactive water from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant on Aug. 24, going ahead with a plan heavily criticised by China.
News On Japan - Aug 22
Former Prime Minister Suga of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has indicated his intention to advance discussions within the party regarding the legalization of "ride-sharing" in Japan, where private individuals provide ride services similar to taxis using their own cars.
TFIGlobal - Aug 22
Unforeseen twists mark the aftermath of Ukraine war: Western brands deserted, Russian resilience emerged. Banned Japanese cars flood Russia, revealing global market dynamics. A tale of redemption and regrowth.
WION - Aug 19
US, South Korea, and Japan on Friday agreed to deepen military and economic ties. In a landmark summit held at Camp David, leaders of the three nations also made their strongest collective condemnation yet of China's "dangerous and aggressive behaviour" in the South China Sea.
CNA - Aug 15
Japan marked the 78th anniversary of its surrender in World War II on Tuesday (Aug 15). For the first-time since the global pandemic, a full-scale national war memorial service was held in Tokyo to honour those who died in the war. CNA's Michiyo Ishida reports.
Arirang News - Aug 11
South Korea, the United States and Japan are looking to make top-level meetings and joint military drills regular in a joint statement that's reportedly being negotiated, ahead of a meeting between the three leaders at Camp David next Friday.
News On Japan - Aug 11
At the end of June, Japan's "national debt," which combines government bonds, borrowings, and short-term government securities, reached 1,276 trillion and 3,155 billion yen, the highest ever, as announced by the Ministry of Finance.
Japan Today - Aug 09
The deputy mayor of Tokyo's Shibuya Ward resigned on Tuesday after facing criticism for mocking a female local assembly member as "pig" in an online workplace chat.
NHK - Aug 09
During a meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Aso Taro, the vice president of Japan's main ruling Liberal Democratic Party, expressed his willingness to further enhance bilateral ties.