Bricks thrown at Japan's embassy in Beijing

A Chinese national has been detained for throwing bricks at the Japanese embassy in Beijing.

Embassy officials say the incident occurred on August 24, the day Tokyo Electric Power Company began releasing treated and diluted water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant into the ocean.

The officials said the suspect was captured by police at the scene, and that there was no damage to the embassy's facilities and no staff were injured.

Since the discharge began, stones and eggs have been hurled at Japanese schools in Qingdao, Shandong Province and in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province. Officials at the Japanese embassy and consulates-general in China said they have received many harassing phone calls.

Japanese embassy officials have taken steps to prepare for unexpected incidents, including boosting security presence at the embassy.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters on Monday that his country "protects and ensures the safety and lawful rights and interests of foreign nationals in China in accordance with laws." He reiterated that Beijing strongly urges Japan to "stop dumping nuclear-contaminated water into the sea."

Beijing has responded by ordering a suspension to all imports of Japanese sea food.