Toyota resumes domestic production at 12 factories
NHK -- Aug 30
Toyota Motor resumed operations at 12 of its factories in Japan on Wednesday morning.
The automaker halted operations at all 14 of its group's domestic plants on Tuesday, due to a system failure that made it impossible to order parts.
The company has since been doing temporary restoration work, while investigating the cause of the malfunction.
As for the two plants in Fukuoka and Kyoto prefectures, the company plans to resume operations on Wednesday evening.
Meanwhile, Hino Motors halted operations at its Koga factory in Ibaraki Prefecture on Wednesday.
The truck maker says it uses the Toyota system that malfunctioned and has run out of components.
Police shoot man brandishing wooden sword
News On Japan - Aug 30
A police officer fired three gunshots at a man who attempted to seize a handgun and was brandishing a wooden sword early Wednesday on the streets of Higashiyodogawa Ward, Osaka.
Japanese railways aim to simplify train fares for tourists
NHK - Aug 30
Tokyu Railways has started a trial of a system that allows passengers to go through ticket gates with their credit cards. One aim is to make it easier for foreign tourists to pay for train fares.
Google rolls out Japanese AI search
NHK - Aug 30
Google has rolled out an experimental version of its artificial intelligence-powered search engine in Japanese.
Toyota resumes domestic production at 12 factories
Toyota Motor resumed operations at 12 of its factories in Japan on Wednesday morning.
Angry locals nab bag snatcher in Tokyo
News On Japan - Aug 30
A security camera has captured the moment a bag snatcher on a motorbike was brought down by locals in Tokyo's Ueno district.
Japan's job situation worsens as price rises hit employers
NHK - Aug 30
The latest employment figures show that Japan's job market worsened in July as employers struggled with higher prices.
Kishida pledges continued Japanese support in virtual meeting with Zelenskyy
NHK - Aug 30
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Tokyo will continue to support Kyiv.
Toyota halts production at most Japanese factories after system failure
Al Jazeera - Aug 29
Toyota, the world’s biggest carmaker, has halted operations at most of its assembly plants in Japan following a system malfunction.
Bricks thrown at Japan's embassy in Beijing
NHK - Aug 29
A Chinese national has been detained for throwing bricks at the Japanese embassy in Beijing.
Urgent proposal to tackle teacher shortages, long working hours
News On Japan - Aug 29
A panel of experts has made an urgent proposal for concrete measures towards workstyle reform in schools to address issues such as long working hours for teachers in Japan.
Convicted murderer dies 'natural death' on death row
News On Japan - Aug 29
Insurance fraud murderer, Toshihiko Iwama (49), has died while waiting on death row in Tokyo, with the cause of death believed to be natural.
Man robs mother of 1,000 yen, threatens kids with flower pot, flees without cash
News On Japan - Aug 28
A man who climbed into the back of a woman's car, threatening her two children with a pottery shard while demanding money, later fled, leaving the 1,000 yen the woman had handed over to him.
Japan govt.: Tritium in sea below detectable level
NHK - Aug 28
Japan's Environment Ministry has tested seawater around the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant for tritium - a material contained in treated and diluted water that the facility began releasing on Thursday. The ministry says all samples were below the level set as detectable.
183 teams participate in Nagoya dance festival
News On Japan - Aug 28
Nagoya's "Nippon Domannaka Festival," one of the largest team dance events in the region, locally referred to as "domatsuri," was held over the weekend in 15 venues around the city, with participation from 183 teams from both within Japan and overseas.
Killer 'Ninja Bear' meat not so grisly
News On Japan - Aug 28
Hokkaido's "Ninja Bear," code named "OSO18," that attacked 66 cows, was dissected after his capture and extermination last week, with the meat being served in restaurants across Japan.
Japan's 'mystical fire festival' held to stop Mt. Fuji erupting
News On Japan - Aug 27
One of Japan's three mystical festivals, the 400-year-old Yoshida Fire Festival, was held Saturday night at a shrine at the foot of Mount Fuji, Fujiyoshida City, to pray for safe mountain climbing and to appease volcanic eruptions.
