Toyota resumes domestic production at 12 factories

Toyota Motor resumed operations at 12 of its factories in Japan on Wednesday morning.

The automaker halted operations at all 14 of its group's domestic plants on Tuesday, due to a system failure that made it impossible to order parts.

The company has since been doing temporary restoration work, while investigating the cause of the malfunction.

As for the two plants in Fukuoka and Kyoto prefectures, the company plans to resume operations on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, Hino Motors halted operations at its Koga factory in Ibaraki Prefecture on Wednesday.

The truck maker says it uses the Toyota system that malfunctioned and has run out of components.