Police shoot man brandishing wooden sword

The man swinging the sword suffered injuries to his leg and was apprehended at the scene.

Around 12:40 AM, two police officers on bicycles approached the man on the streets of Higashiyodogawa Ward, Osaka, and attempted to question him. However, the man started to flee.

After running approximately 200 meters, the man took out a wooden sword from his backpack and began swinging it, attempting to seize the police officer's handgun. In response, the male police sergeant issued a warning and then fired three gunshots towards the man's feet, with at least one bullet striking the man's leg.

The 37-year-old man, whose residence and occupation are unknown, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of obstructing official duties.