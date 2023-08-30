'Safe and delicious': Japan's PM eats Fukushima fish to dispel worries after water release
岸田総理が福島県産ヒラメに舌鼓 食材安心アピール
According to Economy and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who was at the lunch meeting, Kishida and the three lawmakers sat down to a spread of flounder, octopus and seabass as well as boiled pork, fruits and various vegetables in the leader's office.
"We eat in support of the Sanriku Joban region. All seafood items from Sanriku Joban are full of appeal," Kishida told reporters who were invited to film the meal.
Japanese officials and the plant operator say treated radioactive wastewater that has accumulated since the March 2011 accident at the nuclear plant, now totalling 134 million tonnes and stored in about 1,000 tanks, is taking up much of the plant area and must be removed to free up space to build facilities for the plant's cleanup and decommissioning, which are also expected to take decades.
Kishida pledged on Monday to do his utmost to protect Japan's fisheries industry from the impact of China's import ban and said he will announce support measures later this week. ...continue reading
