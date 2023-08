Eggs back on menu after 2 years

, Aug 31 ( News On Japan ) - Fast-food chain Domino's Pizza has announced the resumption of "Tsukimi Quattro" pizza, which uses eggs, next month after a two-year hiatus.

The reason behind the resumption of sales is a stabilization of egg prices. While wholesale prices are still high, they have been declining for three consecutive months.

Family restaurant Denny's has also secured a foreseeable egg supply, allowing them to resume the sale of omurice (omelette rice) from this week, which had been suspended since March this year.