Eggs back on menu after 2 years
ドミノ“たまごメニュー”再開 2年ぶり「供給安定で」
By Staff Writer
TOKYO, Aug 31 (News On Japan) - Fast-food chain Domino's Pizza has announced the resumption of "Tsukimi Quattro" pizza, which uses eggs, next month after a two-year hiatus.
The reason behind the resumption of sales is a stabilization of egg prices. While wholesale prices are still high, they have been declining for three consecutive months.
Family restaurant Denny's has also secured a foreseeable egg supply, allowing them to resume the sale of omurice (omelette rice) from this week, which had been suspended since March this year.
Aug 31 (テレ東BIZ) - 宅配ピザチェーンのドミノ・ピザは29日、たまごを使ったピザ、「月見クワトロ」を来月、2年ぶりに販売すると発表しました。 ...continue reading
Starlink and KDDI to provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan
Japanese telecommunications operator KDDI Corp. and Elon Musk’s SpaceX recently announced an agreement that would provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan. The service will use SpaceX’s Starlink satellites and KDDI’s national wireless spectrum.
Elementary school teacher secretly films students to 'see their undies'
A 25-year-old male teacher at an elementary school in Takatsuki City, Osaka Prefecture, has been dismissed from his position for secretly filming his female students, with a desire to see their underwear.
Osaka cracks down on 'American Street' hookers
Three women in their 20s have been arrested for waiting for clients on 'American Street' in Osaka with the intention of prostituting themselves.
'Safe and delicious': Japan's PM eats Fukushima fish to dispel worries after water release
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and three Cabinet ministers enjoyed sashimi fished off the coast of Fukushima at a lunch meeting on Wednesday, in an apparent effort to dispel safety concerns following the release of treated radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Plant.
Concerns rise over 'kids' hair removal'
As summer kicks in and more skin is exposed, the trend of "kids' hair removal" is on the rise, particularly among elementary and junior high school students.
Police shoot man brandishing wooden sword
A police officer fired three gunshots at a man who attempted to seize a handgun and was brandishing a wooden sword early Wednesday on the streets of Higashiyodogawa Ward, Osaka.
Japanese railways aim to simplify train fares for tourists
Tokyu Railways has started a trial of a system that allows passengers to go through ticket gates with their credit cards. One aim is to make it easier for foreign tourists to pay for train fares.
Google rolls out Japanese AI search
Google has rolled out an experimental version of its artificial intelligence-powered search engine in Japanese.
Toyota resumes domestic production at 12 factories
Toyota Motor resumed operations at 12 of its factories in Japan on Wednesday morning.
Angry locals nab bag snatcher in Tokyo
A security camera has captured the moment a bag snatcher on a motorbike was brought down by locals in Tokyo's Ueno district.
Japan's job situation worsens as price rises hit employers
The latest employment figures show that Japan's job market worsened in July as employers struggled with higher prices.
Kishida pledges continued Japanese support in virtual meeting with Zelenskyy
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Tokyo will continue to support Kyiv.
Toyota halts production at most Japanese factories after system failure
Toyota, the world’s biggest carmaker, has halted operations at most of its assembly plants in Japan following a system malfunction.
Bricks thrown at Japan's embassy in Beijing
A Chinese national has been detained for throwing bricks at the Japanese embassy in Beijing.
Urgent proposal to tackle teacher shortages, long working hours
A panel of experts has made an urgent proposal for concrete measures towards workstyle reform in schools to address issues such as long working hours for teachers in Japan.
