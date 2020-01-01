'Unauthorized' e-bike battery explodes in Tokyo
六本木ヒルズ前の路上で…電動自転車のバッテリーから出火 非純正品か けが人なし
TOKYO, Sep 02 (News On Japan) - A fire erupted from an electric bicycle's battery in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Thursday, causing momentary panic on the streets near Roppongi Hills.
Accompanied by a loud explosion, flames raged intensely, as police officers battled to put the fire out.
According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the fire originated from a battery placed inside the bag of a delivery service worker's bicycle. It is suspected to be a non-genuine (unauthorized) battery.
The fire broke out while the delivery man left his bicycle with the bag unattended. Fortunately, there were no injuries.
Sep 02 (ANNnewsCH) - 先月31日、東京・港区の六本木ヒルズのそばで、電動自転車のバッテリーから火が出て、一時騒然となりました。 ...continue reading
An inside look at Japan's growing immigrant population
News On Japan - Sep 02
Around 2.93 million foreigners were living in Japan as of the end of 2020, that's a record high propelled by a surge in technical trainees and overseas students.
'Unauthorized' e-bike battery explodes in Tokyo
Kim Kardashian's daughter North dons kimono amid Japan vacation
Scorching Summer! Japan records highest average temperature in 125 years
Japan's economic output runs above capacity for first time in nearly 4 years
Japan accepting more foreign residents with 'specified skilled worker' status
Japan marks 100 years since Great Kanto Quake with disaster drills nationwide
Stressed cop admits smoking marijuana 150 times
Japan's major banks raise fixed housing rates
Shibuya tackles menace of public drinking
Ex-cop faces 17 years jail for 'malicious acts' against women
Carpenter numbers dwindle, '2024 Problem' looms
Bento box sold at event causes fatal food poisoning
Eggs back on menu after 2 years
Starlink and KDDI to provide satellite-to-cellular service in Japan
Elementary school teacher secretly films students to 'see their undies'
