'Unauthorized' e-bike battery explodes in Tokyo

, Sep 02 ( News On Japan ) - A fire erupted from an electric bicycle's battery in Tokyo's Minato Ward on Thursday, causing momentary panic on the streets near Roppongi Hills.

Accompanied by a loud explosion, flames raged intensely, as police officers battled to put the fire out.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, the fire originated from a battery placed inside the bag of a delivery service worker's bicycle. It is suspected to be a non-genuine (unauthorized) battery.

The fire broke out while the delivery man left his bicycle with the bag unattended. Fortunately, there were no injuries.