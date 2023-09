'Rare' Dashi parade celebrates Kishiwada 100th anniversary

, Sep 04 ( News On Japan ) - In a build up to this year's main Kishiwada Danjiri Festival on September 16, a special procession was held on Sunday, featuring 22 Dashi floats.

The procession celebrated the 100th anniversary of Kishiwada City, with 22 districts of Kishiwada lining up with floats along the streets in front of Kishiwada Castle.

Locals, along with families and children, flocked to witness this rare spectacle of 22 floats assembled in one place.

Following the procession, there were test pulls to ensure the proper functioning of the Dashi floats for the main festival, and cheers erupted as they energetically navigated the intersections.

The Kishiwada Danjiri Festival's main event will take place on the 16th and 17th of this month.