'Rare' Dashi parade celebrates Kishiwada 100th anniversary
だんじり22台が勢揃い 岸和田市の市制100年を祝い特別曳行
TOKYO, Sep 04 (News On Japan) - In a build up to this year's main Kishiwada Danjiri Festival on September 16, a special procession was held on Sunday, featuring 22 Dashi floats.
The procession celebrated the 100th anniversary of Kishiwada City, with 22 districts of Kishiwada lining up with floats along the streets in front of Kishiwada Castle.
Locals, along with families and children, flocked to witness this rare spectacle of 22 floats assembled in one place.
Following the procession, there were test pulls to ensure the proper functioning of the Dashi floats for the main festival, and cheers erupted as they energetically navigated the intersections.
The Kishiwada Danjiri Festival's main event will take place on the 16th and 17th of this month.
Sep 04 (ANNnewsCH) - 今月16日の岸和田だんじり祭の本番を前に特別曳行（えいこう）があり、22台のだんじりが勢揃いしました。 ...continue reading
Record downpours pelt northern Kanto as atmospheric conditions destabilize
NHK - Sep 05
Warm and damp air has destabilized atmospheric conditions in northern Kanto, prompting weather officials to issue information on record hourly rainfall for some areas in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
'Rare' Dashi parade celebrates Kishiwada 100th anniversary
In a build up to this year's main Kishiwada Danjiri Festival on September 16, a special procession was held on Sunday, featuring 22 Dashi floats.
Bulk Shopping! Lesotho ambassador goes on shopping spree at 'Don Quijote'
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho, who has recently arrived from Africa, is hooked on 'Don Quijote'! See what favorite items she's buying in bulk! We also introduce Lesotho Kingdom cuisine and 'sacred dances' at the Ambassador's residence!
Riding Japan's Hello Kitty Bullet Train | Osaka - Hiroshima
Today we are going to be riding the hello kitty bullet train from Osaka to Hiroshima. A 2 day Hiroshima trip!
Amazing Internet Cafe private room with sleeping quarters coming out of the wall | GRAN CUSTOMA
This time I stayed in the new wing of the Ueno branch of GRAN CUSTOMA, a hideaway internet cafÈ with sleeping bunks that come out of the wall inside the room!
THE SECRET SIDE TO JAPAN | THEY DON'T WANT YOU TO KNOW
We get to discover a secretive side to Japan that they just don't want us to share with you. We just love seeing and sharing new things - that's the beauty of travel.
Huge fun on Japan's tiny Enoshima Island
Enoshima Island, near the old samurai capital of Kamakura, is a must-see for tourists visiting the area.
Japanese cafe introduces power nap pods
A cafe in Tokyo’s Harajuku district in Japan has introduced upright sleeping pods for customers needing to catch a few winks. Dubbed Giraffepod, the phone booth-sized pod allows users to nap while standing up, similar to giraffes.
Scorching Summer! Japan records highest average temperature in 125 years
Japan this year recorded the country's highest-ever average temperature since the inception of records in 1898, the weather agency on Friday said.
Shibuya tackles menace of public drinking
In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the culture of "public drinking" around Tokyo's Shibuya Station has been growing among locals and foreigners alike, forcing authorities to crack down on nuisance behaviour.
Japanese railways aim to simplify train fares for tourists
Tokyu Railways has started a trial of a system that allows passengers to go through ticket gates with their credit cards. One aim is to make it easier for foreign tourists to pay for train fares.
183 teams participate in Nagoya dance festival
Nagoya's "Nippon Domannaka Festival," one of the largest team dance events in the region, locally referred to as "domatsuri," was held over the weekend in 15 venues around the city, with participation from 183 teams from both within Japan and overseas.
Japan’s Best Summer Holiday Destination - HOKKAIDO!
Hokkaido is usually a winter destination, but it’s fun during the summer too! We explore the Kutchan area, eating popular local dishes like soup curry!
Japan’s Overtourism Problem Explained, Kyoto Day-Passes Cut
Japan has a problem, overtourism.
Japan's 'mystical fire festival' held to stop Mt. Fuji erupting
One of Japan's three mystical festivals, the 400-year-old Yoshida Fire Festival, was held Saturday night at a shrine at the foot of Mount Fuji, Fujiyoshida City, to pray for safe mountain climbing and to appease volcanic eruptions.
Shinkansen reserved seat reservations available 1 year in advance, online service starts Oct 1
Starting from October 1, you will be able to reserve reserved seats on crowded holiday Shinkansen trains up to 1 year in advance.
