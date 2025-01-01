Search team rescues lost American hiker on Mount Fuji's 'bullet climb' trail

After becoming separated, the hiker's companion, a Mexican male university student, contacted management on Mount Fuji at around 4:30 AM on Monday, reporting that his friend was lost on the mountain, although not injured. The Yamaguchi Prefectural Police's mountain rescue team initiated a search operation.

According to police, the Mexican student and his American friend had attempted the "bullet climb" without staying overnight on the mountain, but they lost their way and found themselves stuck on the mountain, although the Mexican student eventually managed to descend on his own.

The search for the second American male continued, and a helicopter eventually spotted the American, with the rescue team confirming his safety.