'Once every 7 years' Onbashira Festival held for second consecutive year
“7年に一度”御柱祭が2年連続 なぜ開催？地元の宮司の思い
TOKYO, Sep 06 (News On Japan) - Japan's famed Onbashira Festival, with its dare-devil pillar-riding event, the 'kiotoshi', is usually held every 7 years, but the giant logs were prepared at a local shrine in Suwa, Nagano Prefecture, for a second year in a row.
The logs used in the event were 95 years old, 90 centimeters in diameter and 8 meters long, cut from the local mountains.
The festival is usually held every seven years, but according to the local priest, "We were very concerned about whether we could continue this tradition seven years from now and decided to build the second Onbashira over two years to ensure its future."
On September 17, the 里曳き "Sashiki" and 建御柱 "Tate-Onbashira" events will take place.
Sexual offense history verification to be mandated in Japan schools
As Japan works toward a system to verify the sexual offense history of individuals working in professions involving children, the Children and Families Agency presented a draft report on Tuesday regarding the "Japanese version of the DBS" (Disclosure and Barring Service).
Japan's famed Onbashira Festival, with its dare-devil pillar-riding event, the 'kiotoshi', is usually held every 7 years, but the giant logs were prepared at a local shrine in Suwa, Nagano Prefecture, for a second year in a row.
Accused admits role, but defense claims mental disorder
The man accused of killing 36 people in an arson attack four years ago on Kyoto Animation has admitted to his role in the incident. But his lawyers entered a not-guilty plea, arguing he cannot be held criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.
Atomic bomb site Hiroshima is now a UFO hotspot, new Pentagon map shows
Japan is a hotspot for strange aerial sightings centred around the ‘UFO town’ of Iinomachi, data shared by the Pentagon has shown.
Why Have 'Tachinbo' Girls Increased in Kabukicho | The Secret Of Japan
For these women, tachinbo is the most efficient way to earn money. For men it's the most efficient way to have sex. Japan is a very efficient country.
Search team rescues lost American hiker on Mount Fuji's 'bullet climb' trail
A foreign tourist attempting to "bullet climb" Mount Fuji without staying overnight, was rescued Tuesday morning after being reported lost by his friend.
Schools in Tokyo's richest ward to send all students to Singapore
All public junior high schools in Tokyo's upmarket Minato Ward are planning school trips to Singapore next year, at a cost to the student of no more than 70,000 yen.
Cow abuser bows deeply in court, awaits verdict
A man who was accused of repeatedly kicking and abusing cows kept on a farm in Shimane Prefecture expressed full acknowledgment of the charges against him during Monday's initial trial, bowing in apology.
Record downpours pelt northern Kanto as atmospheric conditions destabilize
Warm and damp air has destabilized atmospheric conditions in northern Kanto, prompting weather officials to issue information on record hourly rainfall for some areas in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
Victims call for compensation, panel over alleged Johnny Kitagawa sex abuse
A group of people who say they were sexually abused by the founder and president of Japan's leading talent agency, Johnny & Associates, have sent a requests list to the agency that includes setting up a panel to pave the way for compensation.
'Rare' Dashi parade celebrates Kishiwada 100th anniversary
In a build up to this year's main Kishiwada Danjiri Festival on September 16, a special procession was held on Sunday, featuring 22 Dashi floats.
Salmon nets highest price in 5 years at this year's first auction
This year's first salmon auction at the Sapporo Central Wholesale Market saw the highest prices in 5 years and salmon sizes overall larger than last year.
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly singles falling prey to shady operators
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly without relatives are being exposed to predatory practices by private companies.
AI-generated earthquake exhibition canceled over online 'fake news' outrage
The Tokyo Branch of the Japanese Red Cross Society has been forced to cancel an exhibition of AI-generated content marking the 100th anniversary of the Great Kanto Earthquake following outrage online claiming the subject matter was "fake news."
The 'Last Samurai' repels bike thieves in Brazil
Captured on security cameras, the "Last Samurai of Brazil" foils a gang of bike thieves as he chases them away with a Japanese sword.
Bulk Shopping! Lesotho ambassador goes on shopping spree at 'Don Quijote'
The Ambassador of the Kingdom of Lesotho, who has recently arrived from Africa, is hooked on 'Don Quijote'! See what favorite items she's buying in bulk! We also introduce Lesotho Kingdom cuisine and 'sacred dances' at the Ambassador's residence!
