'Once every 7 years' Onbashira Festival held for second consecutive year

The logs used in the event were 95 years old, 90 centimeters in diameter and 8 meters long, cut from the local mountains.

The festival is usually held every seven years, but according to the local priest, "We were very concerned about whether we could continue this tradition seven years from now and decided to build the second Onbashira over two years to ensure its future."

On September 17, the 里曳き "Sashiki" and 建御柱 "Tate-Onbashira" events will take place.

