14-year-old schoolgirl arrested in fatal stabbing of mother
The mother (40) was found lying with profuse bleeding from her abdomen in their apartment in Daichi-cho, Aichi Prefecture, at around 1:10 AM on September 6, after an emergency call reported "a person has been stabbed in the stomach."
The mother was taken to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries approximately 4 and a half hours later.
The second-year junior high school student was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of her mother and was transferred to a detention facility shortly after 9:30 AM on Wednesday.
The female student lived with her mother and a younger elementary school-aged sister.
When the police arrived, the female student reportedly nodded silently, acknowledging her involvement in the crime. However, during subsequent questioning after her arrest, she continued to nod in response to questions but did not provide additional information. The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the circumstances of the crime.
News On Japan - Sep 06
A 14-year-old female junior high school student in central Japan was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder for stabbing her mother, who later passed away, with a kitchen knife.
News On Japan - Sep 06
A whale shark (Rhincodon typus) was caught inside a fishing net off the coast of Tottori Prefecture over the weekend, with fishing crew members spending over an hour rescuing the endangered creature before releasing it unharmed back into the sea.
News On Japan - Sep 06
As Japan works toward a system to verify the sexual offense history of individuals working in professions involving children, the Children and Families Agency presented a draft report on Tuesday regarding the "Japanese version of the DBS" (Disclosure and Barring Service).
News On Japan - Sep 06
Japan's famed Onbashira Festival, with its dare-devil pillar-riding event, the 'kiotoshi', is usually held every 7 years, but the giant logs were prepared at a local shrine in Suwa, Nagano Prefecture, for a second year in a row.
NHK - Sep 06
The man accused of killing 36 people in an arson attack four years ago on Kyoto Animation has admitted to his role in the incident. But his lawyers entered a not-guilty plea, arguing he cannot be held criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.
NHK - Sep 06
The season's first auction of red snow crabs was held on Tuesday at a port in Kami Town in the western Japanese prefecture of Hyogo.
MSN - Sep 06
Japan is a hotspot for strange aerial sightings centred around the ‘UFO town’ of Iinomachi, data shared by the Pentagon has shown.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 05
For these women, tachinbo is the most efficient way to earn money. For men it's the most efficient way to have sex. Japan is a very efficient country.
News On Japan - Sep 05
A foreign tourist attempting to "bullet climb" Mount Fuji without staying overnight, was rescued Tuesday morning after being reported lost by his friend.
News On Japan - Sep 05
All public junior high schools in Tokyo's upmarket Minato Ward are planning school trips to Singapore next year, at a cost to the student of no more than 70,000 yen.
News On Japan - Sep 05
A man who was accused of repeatedly kicking and abusing cows kept on a farm in Shimane Prefecture expressed full acknowledgment of the charges against him during Monday's initial trial, bowing in apology.
NHK - Sep 05
Warm and damp air has destabilized atmospheric conditions in northern Kanto, prompting weather officials to issue information on record hourly rainfall for some areas in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo.
NHK - Sep 04
A group of people who say they were sexually abused by the founder and president of Japan's leading talent agency, Johnny & Associates, have sent a requests list to the agency that includes setting up a panel to pave the way for compensation.
News On Japan - Sep 04
In a build up to this year's main Kishiwada Danjiri Festival on September 16, a special procession was held on Sunday, featuring 22 Dashi floats.
News On Japan - Sep 04
This year's first salmon auction at the Sapporo Central Wholesale Market saw the highest prices in 5 years and salmon sizes overall larger than last year.
News On Japan - Sep 04
Skyrocketing numbers of elderly without relatives are being exposed to predatory practices by private companies.