14-year-old schoolgirl arrested in fatal stabbing of mother

The mother (40) was found lying with profuse bleeding from her abdomen in their apartment in Daichi-cho, Aichi Prefecture, at around 1:10 AM on September 6, after an emergency call reported "a person has been stabbed in the stomach."

The mother was taken to the hospital but succumbed to her injuries approximately 4 and a half hours later.

The second-year junior high school student was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder of her mother and was transferred to a detention facility shortly after 9:30 AM on Wednesday.

The female student lived with her mother and a younger elementary school-aged sister.

When the police arrived, the female student reportedly nodded silently, acknowledging her involvement in the crime. However, during subsequent questioning after her arrest, she continued to nod in response to questions but did not provide additional information. The police are conducting a detailed investigation into the circumstances of the crime.