Bathhouse worker busted secretly filming naked women

銭湯で女性客の裸を盗撮か　従業員の男を逮捕　カメラを仕掛けようとしたところを客に見つかる

KYOTO, Sep 07 (News On Japan) - An employee at a public bathhouse in Kyoto has been arrested for secretly filming women while they were naked in the changing room.

The 41-year-old suspect, a male employee at a public bathhouse in Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto City, was arrested on suspicion of violating the prefecture's nuisance prevention ordinance.

The employee allegedly set up his camera in the changing room of the women's bathhouse in March of last year and filmed two nude female customers.

He is also suspected of installing a mini camera under a bench in the changing room in July of this year.

According to police, customers of the bathhouse caught the employee red-handed attempting to set up the camera. Officers dispatched to the scene examined the camera's stored data, revealing the steamy videos.

During questioning, the suspect partially denied the allegations, stating, "I put the camera there, but I wasn't planning on filming anything."

Sep 07 (YOMIURI) - 京都市中京区にある銭湯の従業員の男が、客の女性の裸を盗撮したなどして逮捕されました。  ...continue reading
Bathhouse worker busted secretly filming naked women
News On Japan - Sep 07
An employee at a public bathhouse in Kyoto has been arrested for secretly filming women while they were naked in the changing room.
14-year-old schoolgirl arrested in fatal stabbing of mother
News On Japan - Sep 06
A 14-year-old female junior high school student in central Japan was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder for stabbing her mother, who later passed away, with a kitchen knife.
Accused admits role, but defense claims mental disorder
NHK - Sep 06
The man accused of killing 36 people in an arson attack four years ago on Kyoto Animation has admitted to his role in the incident. But his lawyers entered a not-guilty plea, arguing he cannot be held criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.
Why Have 'Tachinbo' Girls Increased in Kabukicho | The Secret Of Japan
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 05
For these women, tachinbo is the most efficient way to earn money. For men it's the most efficient way to have sex. Japan is a very efficient country.
Cow abuser bows deeply in court, awaits verdict
News On Japan - Sep 05
A man who was accused of repeatedly kicking and abusing cows kept on a farm in Shimane Prefecture expressed full acknowledgment of the charges against him during Monday's initial trial, bowing in apology.
Victims call for compensation, panel over alleged Johnny Kitagawa sex abuse
NHK - Sep 04
A group of people who say they were sexually abused by the founder and president of Japan's leading talent agency, Johnny & Associates, have sent a requests list to the agency that includes setting up a panel to pave the way for compensation.
The 'Last Samurai' repels bike thieves in Brazil
News On Japan - Sep 04
Captured on security cameras, the "Last Samurai of Brazil" foils a gang of bike thieves as he chases them away with a Japanese sword.
"The mainland media can't be trusted" - Okinawa photographer Mao Ishikawa
News On Japan - Sep 04
Mao Ishikawa, born in the north of Okinawa Island in 1953, is an Okinawan photographer. What exactly can we see from these dense photographs, where the distance between the photographer and the person being photographed is extremely close?
28-year-old son stabs father to death
News On Japan - Sep 04
A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday night with a kitchen knife in his home in Kobe City, leading police to arrest his son on the spot.
Flames engulf Chinese restaurant in Tokyo
News On Japan - Sep 04
A fire at a Chinese restaurant has caused mayhem on the streets of Tokyo as flames erupt from the 5th floor of a building near Ikebukuro Station.
Kim Kardashian's daughter North dons kimono amid Japan vacation
people.com - Sep 02
Kim Kardashian and North are sharing new snaps from their trip to Japan.
Stressed cop admits smoking marijuana 150 times
News On Japan - Sep 01
A former Hyogo police officer admitted in court that he had smoked marijuana about 150 times.
Ex-cop faces 17 years jail for 'malicious acts' against women
News On Japan - Sep 01
A former inspector of the Chiba Prefectural Police has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for charges including assaulting multiple women, with prosecutors describing the crimes as "malicious acts."
Osaka cracks down on 'American Street' hookers
News On Japan - Aug 31
Three women in their 20s have been arrested for waiting for clients on 'American Street' in Osaka with the intention of prostituting themselves.
More Americans are MOVING TO JAPAN... But Why?
Mrs Eats - Aug 31
It might be hard for you to believe, but the number of Americans moving to Japan has increased over the last couple of years! But why? What does Japan have that America doesn't? Is Japan just a better place to live than the U.S.?
Police shoot man brandishing wooden sword
News On Japan - Aug 30
A police officer fired three gunshots at a man who attempted to seize a handgun and was brandishing a wooden sword early Wednesday on the streets of Higashiyodogawa Ward, Osaka.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7
        