Bathhouse worker busted secretly filming naked women

The 41-year-old suspect, a male employee at a public bathhouse in Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto City, was arrested on suspicion of violating the prefecture's nuisance prevention ordinance.

The employee allegedly set up his camera in the changing room of the women's bathhouse in March of last year and filmed two nude female customers.

He is also suspected of installing a mini camera under a bench in the changing room in July of this year.

According to police, customers of the bathhouse caught the employee red-handed attempting to set up the camera. Officers dispatched to the scene examined the camera's stored data, revealing the steamy videos.

During questioning, the suspect partially denied the allegations, stating, "I put the camera there, but I wasn't planning on filming anything."