Bathhouse worker busted secretly filming naked women
銭湯で女性客の裸を盗撮か 従業員の男を逮捕 カメラを仕掛けようとしたところを客に見つかる
The 41-year-old suspect, a male employee at a public bathhouse in Nakagyo Ward, Kyoto City, was arrested on suspicion of violating the prefecture's nuisance prevention ordinance.
The employee allegedly set up his camera in the changing room of the women's bathhouse in March of last year and filmed two nude female customers.
He is also suspected of installing a mini camera under a bench in the changing room in July of this year.
According to police, customers of the bathhouse caught the employee red-handed attempting to set up the camera. Officers dispatched to the scene examined the camera's stored data, revealing the steamy videos.
During questioning, the suspect partially denied the allegations, stating, "I put the camera there, but I wasn't planning on filming anything."
News On Japan - Sep 07
News On Japan - Sep 06
A 14-year-old female junior high school student in central Japan was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder for stabbing her mother, who later passed away, with a kitchen knife.
NHK - Sep 06
The man accused of killing 36 people in an arson attack four years ago on Kyoto Animation has admitted to his role in the incident. But his lawyers entered a not-guilty plea, arguing he cannot be held criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Sep 05
For these women, tachinbo is the most efficient way to earn money. For men it's the most efficient way to have sex. Japan is a very efficient country.
News On Japan - Sep 05
A man who was accused of repeatedly kicking and abusing cows kept on a farm in Shimane Prefecture expressed full acknowledgment of the charges against him during Monday's initial trial, bowing in apology.
NHK - Sep 04
A group of people who say they were sexually abused by the founder and president of Japan's leading talent agency, Johnny & Associates, have sent a requests list to the agency that includes setting up a panel to pave the way for compensation.
News On Japan - Sep 04
Captured on security cameras, the "Last Samurai of Brazil" foils a gang of bike thieves as he chases them away with a Japanese sword.
News On Japan - Sep 04
Mao Ishikawa, born in the north of Okinawa Island in 1953, is an Okinawan photographer. What exactly can we see from these dense photographs, where the distance between the photographer and the person being photographed is extremely close?
News On Japan - Sep 04
A 64-year-old man was stabbed to death on Saturday night with a kitchen knife in his home in Kobe City, leading police to arrest his son on the spot.
News On Japan - Sep 04
A fire at a Chinese restaurant has caused mayhem on the streets of Tokyo as flames erupt from the 5th floor of a building near Ikebukuro Station.
people.com - Sep 02
Kim Kardashian and North are sharing new snaps from their trip to Japan.
News On Japan - Sep 01
A former Hyogo police officer admitted in court that he had smoked marijuana about 150 times.
News On Japan - Sep 01
A former inspector of the Chiba Prefectural Police has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for charges including assaulting multiple women, with prosecutors describing the crimes as "malicious acts."
News On Japan - Aug 31
Three women in their 20s have been arrested for waiting for clients on 'American Street' in Osaka with the intention of prostituting themselves.
Mrs Eats - Aug 31
It might be hard for you to believe, but the number of Americans moving to Japan has increased over the last couple of years! But why? What does Japan have that America doesn't? Is Japan just a better place to live than the U.S.?
News On Japan - Aug 30
A police officer fired three gunshots at a man who attempted to seize a handgun and was brandishing a wooden sword early Wednesday on the streets of Higashiyodogawa Ward, Osaka.