AI-powered dog is aging Japan's best friend
TOKYO, Sep 08 (News On Japan) - As elderly people in Japan become increasingly more isolated, Osaka Prefecture has launched an initiative to promote social participation using artificial intelligence (AI) designed to learn users' interests and concerns, with an adorable Shiba Inu "Dai-chan" taking center stage.
Dai-chan appears as an icon on the talk screen of the free messaging app LINE. When asked a question, he responds in the Osaka dialect. This is "Talking with Dai-chan," a conversation support service for the elderly, which Osaka Prefecture has launched in collaboration with IT giant Microsoft Japan and others, making it the first of its kind nationwide to utilize generative AI for the elderly.
According to Japan's Cabinet Office, approximately 30% of elderly individuals in Japan are reported to have "no friends."
News On Japan - Sep 08
Tropical storm soaks Japan, landfall no longer expected
NHK - Sep 08
A tropical storm has brought intense rainfall to parts of Japan. But weather officials expect it will be downgraded into a tropical depression and will not make landfall.
Horie buys radio station 'CROSS FM', becomes new chairman
News On Japan - Sep 08
Takafumi Horie, Fukuoka-born entrepreneur and founder of Livedoor, is set to assume the role of chairman at the radio station 'CROSS FM' in Kitakyushu City.
Chinese Net users hail 'No Japanese Allowed' restaurant, clashing with authorities
News On Japan - Sep 08
Chinese internet users have rallied behind a yakiniku restaurant in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China, after it was ordered by authorities to remove a sign saying, "No Japanese Allowed."
Japan boyband agency admits founder Johnny Kitagawa's sexual abuse
WION - Sep 08
Julie Fujishima, the boss of Japan's biggest boyband agency, finally stepped down after admitting for the first time on Thursday that its late founder sexually abused young stars. She even apologised to the victims.
Kyoto monk caught filming women in train station toilet
News On Japan - Sep 08
A 31-year-old monk from one Kyoto's national treasure temples, Sanjusangen-do, has been arrested for allegedly intruding into a women's restroom at a train station with the aim of taking voyeuristic images.
メタバースカジノはゲーム業界に革命を起こします。
newsonjapan.com - Sep 08
ギャンブル産業は急速に成長しています。ほんの数十年前までは、実店舗のカジノで現物の紙幣やコインを使ってギャンブルをするのが唯一の選択肢だった。
English teacher arrested over violent home invasion
News On Japan - Sep 07
An Australian male English conversation instructor has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a house in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, and attempting to steal cash while holding an elderly resident at knifepoint.
Japan's ex-vice foreign minister arrested over suspected bribery
Nikkei - Sep 07
Tokyo prosecutors arrested lower house member and former parliamentary vice foreign minister Masatoshi Akimoto on Thursday on suspicion of receiving 61 million yen ($410,000) in bribes from a wind power company.
Japan joins Moon race with successful rocket launch
BBC - Sep 07
Japan on Thursday successfully launched a rocket with a lunar lander at its fourth attempt this year.
Bathhouse worker busted secretly filming naked women
News On Japan - Sep 07
An employee at a public bathhouse in Kyoto has been arrested for secretly filming women while they were naked in the changing room.
Is 'AI' the saviour of struggling restaurant industry?
News On Japan - Sep 07
The restaurant industry, grappling with labor shortages and other challenges, is attracting attention for its use of AI.
Japan watching sharp forex moves after yen falls to 10-month low
Kyodo - Sep 07
Japan is monitoring foreign exchange moves with a sense of urgency and will consider timely action if the yen's moves become volatile, its top currency diplomat said Wednesday after the yen hit a fresh 10-month low against the U.S. dollar overnight.
Toyota launches its first ever SUV version of Century luxury model
NHK - Sep 07
Japan's Toyota Motor has unveiled the first ever SUV edition of its Century luxury model.
Many Japanese schools in turmoil as lunch provider faces bankruptcy
NHK - Sep 07
A number of schools across Japan are urgently seeking ways to provide meals for their students following the sudden discontinuation of lunch catering services.
Kishida talks to Chinese premier about Japan's position on treated water release
NHK - Sep 07
Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio has explained to China's Premier Li Qiang about Tokyo's position on the discharge of treated and diluted water into the sea from the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.
