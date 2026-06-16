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AI-Powered Ride-Share Data Collection Begins in Osaka for Self-Driving Taxis

Jun 16, 2026 | News On Japan

OSAKA - Taxi operator newmo has opened a data collection hub for autonomous driving in Osaka's Joto Ward, launching what the company says is Japan's first initiative to use ride-share services to gather road data for AI training.

Under the program, ride-share drivers will collect road and traffic information during their normal driving operations. The data will then be used to train artificial intelligence systems needed for self-driving vehicles.

The initiative is intended to address challenges facing the transportation industry, including a shortage of drivers and an aging workforce. By leveraging data gathered through ride-share operations, newmo aims to accelerate the development of autonomous driving technology.

The company is targeting the commercial deployment of self-driving taxi services in 2028, with the new Osaka facility serving as a key base for collecting and processing the data required to support that goal.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

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