'Tour de Hokkaido' cyclist seriously injured in head-on collision with car

The cyclist in his 20s was participating in the "Tour de Hokkaido" on Friday in Kamifurano Town, Hokkaido, when he collided with a car traveling in the opposite lane.

According to sources, the accident involved a male student from Central University who was transported to hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

The student was attempted to overtake a group of cyclists in front of him and veered into the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision with an oncoming car.

The "Tour de Hokkaido" was celebrating its 37th year and was scheduled to take place over three days starting on September 8. However, due to this accident, it has been decided to cancel the entire event.