Man admits to murder of woman in hotel closet

The suspect, Kyotaro Tsuchiya from Sakyo Ward, Kyoto City, is believed to have assaulted and killed a woman at a hotel in Minato-Kita Ward, Yokohama City, on September 7, then abandoned the body.

The woman's body was found inside a closet, and her identity is currently unknown.

According to the police, after leaving the hotel, Tsuchiya fled to Shizuoka Prefecture. However, on Saturday morning, he surrendered to a police station in the prefecture with relatives accompanying him, stating that the woman had died after being assaulted.

During further interrogation following his arrest, he went on to deny the allegations, claiming he didn't do it.