Hit-and-run victim dies after dragged 2km by taxi
2km引きずられ男性死亡 タクシー運転手の男逮捕
TOKYO, Sep 10 (News On Japan) - A male taxi driver has been arrested following the death of man who was dragged 2 kilometers after a hit-and-run incident in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo.
The taxi driver, Katsuhiko Fukunaga (63), is suspected of hitting and fleeing after running over Iimura Shu (55) in Setagaya Ward shortly after 1 AM on September 9.
According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, Fukunaga is believed to have had passengers in his taxi at the time and dragged Iimura for 2 kilometers after the initial impact.
Iimura was later confirmed dead after being hit by another taxi.
Fukunaga denies the allegations, saying, "I thought I had hit a metal pole or something."
There are suspicions that Mr. Iimura had been hit by a motorcycle just before the hit-and-run, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police are also questioning the man who was riding the motorcycle.
Sep 10 (ANNnewsCH) - 東京・世田谷区で男性が車にひき逃げされて、その後、死亡した事件でタクシー運転手の男が逮捕されました。男性は、2キロにわたり車で引きずられたとみられます。
Man admits to murder of woman in hotel closet
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after turning himself in on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was discovered in a Yokohama hotel closet.
Japan's FM Hayashi meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
The Japanese foreign minister has told the Ukrainian president that people from the public and private sectors in Japan will support the reconstruction of Ukraine.
6th century burial mound found in Nara temple parking lot
Horyu-ji Temple, known as the world's oldest wooden structure, has made a surprising discovery in its parking lot, where a garden embankment turns out to be an ancient burial mound.
Warning over poison mushroom curry
A man in his 30s who picked poisonous mushrooms near his home and ate them in a curry was left critically ill, and authorities are urging people not to pick or eat mushrooms that cannot be recognized as edible.
Asahi drops Johnny's following sexual harassment revelations
Asahi Group Holdings, a major player in the beverage and food industry, has decided not to use talent affiliated with Johnny's Entertainment due to sexual abuse allegations of former president Johnny Kitagawa.
'Tour de Hokkaido' cyclist seriously injured in head-on collision with car
A Chuo University athlete is fighting for life after colliding head-on with a car in a bicycle race in Hokkaido.
Heavy rain forecast for Tokyo area, northeast Japan
High moisture levels are causing atmospheric instability over the Kanto region centered around Tokyo and northeastern Japan's Tohoku region.
Okinawa is a Blue Zone where a remarkable number of people live to 100
Okinawa, Japan is a Blue Zone and home to the longest-lived women in the world People form tight-knit friendship groups in childhood that support them into old age.
AI-powered dog is aging Japan's best friend
As elderly people in Japan become increasingly more isolated, Osaka Prefecture has launched an initiative to promote social participation using artificial intelligence (AI) designed to learn users' interests and concerns, with an adorable Shiba Inu "Dai-chan" taking center stage.
Horie buys radio station 'CROSS FM', becomes new chairman
Takafumi Horie, Fukuoka-born entrepreneur and founder of Livedoor, is set to assume the role of chairman at the radio station 'CROSS FM' in Kitakyushu City.
Chinese Net users hail 'No Japanese Allowed' restaurant, clashing with authorities
Chinese internet users have rallied behind a yakiniku restaurant in Dalian, Liaoning Province, China, after it was ordered by authorities to remove a sign saying, "No Japanese Allowed."
Japan boyband agency admits founder Johnny Kitagawa's sexual abuse
Julie Fujishima, the boss of Japan's biggest boyband agency, finally stepped down after admitting for the first time on Thursday that its late founder sexually abused young stars. She even apologised to the victims.
Kyoto monk caught filming women in train station toilet
A 31-year-old monk from one Kyoto's national treasure temples, Sanjusangen-do, has been arrested for allegedly intruding into a women's restroom at a train station with the aim of taking voyeuristic images.
メタバースカジノはゲーム業界に革命を起こします。
ギャンブル産業は急速に成長しています。ほんの数十年前までは、実店舗のカジノで現物の紙幣やコインを使ってギャンブルをするのが唯一の選択肢だった。
English teacher arrested over violent home invasion
An Australian male English conversation instructor has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a house in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, and attempting to steal cash while holding an elderly resident at knifepoint.
