Hit-and-run victim dies after dragged 2km by taxi

The taxi driver, Katsuhiko Fukunaga (63), is suspected of hitting and fleeing after running over Iimura Shu (55) in Setagaya Ward shortly after 1 AM on September 9.

According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police, Fukunaga is believed to have had passengers in his taxi at the time and dragged Iimura for 2 kilometers after the initial impact.

Iimura was later confirmed dead after being hit by another taxi.

Fukunaga denies the allegations, saying, "I thought I had hit a metal pole or something."

There are suspicions that Mr. Iimura had been hit by a motorcycle just before the hit-and-run, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police are also questioning the man who was riding the motorcycle.