Bangladeshi man in Japan dies trying to save drowning children

An emergency call at around 11 AM on September 10 reported that "a man has drowned" in Fushi River in Minamibumachi, Yamanashi Prefecture.

According to police, a Bangladeshi man named Kabir Emdee Kairu (39), along with 19 people from five families of colleagues from his company, was playing in the water when two children aged 11 and 12 began to drown.

As some of the adults dived into the river to rescue the children, Kairu's whereabouts became unknown.

After a search by rescuers, Kairu's body was found approximately four hours later at the bottom of the river very close to the scene, his death confirmed.

The river had been dammed, and was at a depth of approximately 2.5 meters.