Wanted Japanese man captured in Thailand
タイ入管施設から逃走の日本人男を確保 バンコクから約150キロのパタヤで
News On Japan -- Sep 12
BANGKOK, Sep 12 (News On Japan) - A Japanese man who escaped from an immigration facility in Bangkok by commandeering a police vehicle has been apprehended in Pattaya, 150 kilometers from the Thai capital.
According to local police, the suspect, identified as Yuki Yagi (35), seized a police vehicle on Sunday and escaped an immigration facility in Bangkok, breaking the facility's doors while speeding off.
Yagi reportedly dumped the police vehicle and took a taxi to a hotel in Pattaya to hide out.
When police raided the hotel, Yagi broke a window in an attempt to resist capture, but was eventually taken into custody and returned to the immigration center.
Yagi was wanted in Japan on charges of fraud, with his deportation to Japan imminent.
It is expected that he will go through legal proceedings in Thailand regarding his latest escape, and if found guilty, will be incarcerated in a Thai prison.
Sep 12 (ANNnewsCH) - タイの首都バンコクで収容先の入管施設から警察車両を奪い、逃走していた日本人の男が逮捕されました。 ...continue reading
Wanted Japanese man captured in Thailand
News On Japan - Sep 12
A Japanese man who escaped from an immigration facility in Bangkok by commandeering a police vehicle has been apprehended in Pattaya, 150 kilometers from the Thai capital.
News On Japan - Sep 12
A Japanese man who escaped from an immigration facility in Bangkok by commandeering a police vehicle has been apprehended in Pattaya, 150 kilometers from the Thai capital.
'Tyrannosaurus Race' is roaring success in Japan
News On Japan - Sep 11
From Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south, 'Tyrannosaurus Races' are being held all over the country.
News On Japan - Sep 11
From Hokkaido in the north to Okinawa in the south, 'Tyrannosaurus Races' are being held all over the country.
'Overdose' is latest trend among Tokyo backstreet teenagers
News On Japan - Sep 11
Over the last several years, "Toyoko Kids" have been gathering in greater numbers in the backstreets of Kabukicho, Tokyo's red light district, with the latest alarming trend being to "overdose", or to knock themselves senseless on various drug concoctions.
News On Japan - Sep 11
Over the last several years, "Toyoko Kids" have been gathering in greater numbers in the backstreets of Kabukicho, Tokyo's red light district, with the latest alarming trend being to "overdose", or to knock themselves senseless on various drug concoctions.
World's largest fireworks illuminate Niigata sky
News On Japan - Sep 11
A breathtaking display of Yonshakudama (Four Shaku Ball) fireworks -- an 800-meter "gigantic flower" in the sky, weighing 420kg -- took place at the Katagai Festival in Niigata over the weekend.
News On Japan - Sep 11
A breathtaking display of Yonshakudama (Four Shaku Ball) fireworks -- an 800-meter "gigantic flower" in the sky, weighing 420kg -- took place at the Katagai Festival in Niigata over the weekend.
Inflation hits hard at Summer festival stalls
News On Japan - Sep 11
Summer festivals returned to Japan's neighborhoods in many areas for the first time in four years following the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have brought inflation with them.
News On Japan - Sep 11
Summer festivals returned to Japan's neighborhoods in many areas for the first time in four years following the COVID-19 pandemic, and they have brought inflation with them.
Bangladeshi man in Japan dies trying to save drowning children
News On Japan - Sep 11
The body of a Bangladeshi man has been found at the bottom of a river in Yamanashi Prefecture after he attempted to rescue drowning children on Sunday.
News On Japan - Sep 11
The body of a Bangladeshi man has been found at the bottom of a river in Yamanashi Prefecture after he attempted to rescue drowning children on Sunday.
Japan bests Chile in Rugby World Cup first match
NHK - Sep 11
In the men's Rugby World Cup in France, Japan comfortably defeated Chile 42-12 in their opening group match.
NHK - Sep 11
In the men's Rugby World Cup in France, Japan comfortably defeated Chile 42-12 in their opening group match.
Earthquakes frequently occurring near Japan's Tokara island chain
NHK - Sep 11
Earthquakes have frequently been occurring near the Tokara island chain in southwestern Japan since Friday. The Meteorological Agency is calling on residents to stay on the alert for possible strong tremors for some time.
NHK - Sep 11
Earthquakes have frequently been occurring near the Tokara island chain in southwestern Japan since Friday. The Meteorological Agency is calling on residents to stay on the alert for possible strong tremors for some time.
Japanese man steals police vehicle from Thai immigration facility
News On Japan - Sep 10
A Japanese man who was scheduled to be deported from a Thai immigration facility has escaped after stealing a police vehicle.
News On Japan - Sep 10
A Japanese man who was scheduled to be deported from a Thai immigration facility has escaped after stealing a police vehicle.
Grandma arrested for death of 2-year-old grandson left in car for 9.5 hours
News On Japan - Sep 10
A 53-year-old grandmother has been arrested for leaving her 2-year-old grandson in a car and causing his death in Tsuyama City, Okayama Prefecture.
News On Japan - Sep 10
A 53-year-old grandmother has been arrested for leaving her 2-year-old grandson in a car and causing his death in Tsuyama City, Okayama Prefecture.
Hit-and-run victim dies after dragged 2km by taxi
News On Japan - Sep 10
A male taxi driver has been arrested following the death of man who was dragged 2 kilometers after a hit-and-run incident in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo.
News On Japan - Sep 10
A male taxi driver has been arrested following the death of man who was dragged 2 kilometers after a hit-and-run incident in Setagaya Ward, Tokyo.
Man admits to murder of woman in hotel closet
News On Japan - Sep 10
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after turning himself in on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was discovered in a Yokohama hotel closet.
News On Japan - Sep 10
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after turning himself in on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was discovered in a Yokohama hotel closet.
Japan's FM Hayashi meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
NHK - Sep 10
The Japanese foreign minister has told the Ukrainian president that people from the public and private sectors in Japan will support the reconstruction of Ukraine.
NHK - Sep 10
The Japanese foreign minister has told the Ukrainian president that people from the public and private sectors in Japan will support the reconstruction of Ukraine.
6th century burial mound found in Nara temple parking lot
News On Japan - Sep 09
Horyu-ji Temple, known as the world's oldest wooden structure, has made a surprising discovery in its parking lot, where a garden embankment turns out to be an ancient burial mound.
News On Japan - Sep 09
Horyu-ji Temple, known as the world's oldest wooden structure, has made a surprising discovery in its parking lot, where a garden embankment turns out to be an ancient burial mound.
Warning over poison mushroom curry
News On Japan - Sep 09
A man in his 30s who picked poisonous mushrooms near his home and ate them in a curry was left critically ill, and authorities are urging people not to pick or eat mushrooms that cannot be recognized as edible.
News On Japan - Sep 09
A man in his 30s who picked poisonous mushrooms near his home and ate them in a curry was left critically ill, and authorities are urging people not to pick or eat mushrooms that cannot be recognized as edible.
Asahi drops Johnny's following sexual harassment revelations
News On Japan - Sep 09
Asahi Group Holdings, a major player in the beverage and food industry, has decided not to use talent affiliated with Johnny's Entertainment due to sexual abuse allegations of former president Johnny Kitagawa.
News On Japan - Sep 09
Asahi Group Holdings, a major player in the beverage and food industry, has decided not to use talent affiliated with Johnny's Entertainment due to sexual abuse allegations of former president Johnny Kitagawa.
Society Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7