Groomer found negligent in cutting dog's throat
OSAKA, Sep 14 (News On Japan) - In a trial surrounding the death of a Toy Poodle owned by a couple living in Osaka Prefecture 3 years ago, a verdict was handed down on Tuesday, acknowledging the negligence of the male groomer and ordering him to pay approximately 400,000 yen in compensation.
The incident occurred when they requested grooming services at a pet salon in Takarazuka City, Hyogo Prefecture, where the male groomer was reported to have cut the dog's throat with scissors.
Sep 14 (日テレNEWS) - 3年前に命を落とした、大阪府内に住む夫婦らが飼っていたトイプードル。この愛犬の死をめぐる裁判で12日、トリマーの男性の過失を認め、約40万円の支払いを命じる判決が言い渡されました。 ...continue reading
Motorcyclist targets women in bag snatching spree
Four snatch-and-grab incidents occurred in Kawaguchi City and Saitama City in a span of two hours on Monday, each involving a motorcyclist targeting female cyclists carrying bags in their front basket.
Thugs jump man in Osaka street, steal smartphone
A man walking home Monday night in Yodogawa Ward, Osaka, was set upon by two men believed to be in their 20s, kicking him and threatening him with an umbrella, before fleeing with his smartphone.
Bears attacking daily in Akita Prefecture
An 82-year-old man working on a farm in northern Japan was attacked by a bear on Monday, suffering scratches to the face, the 7th such attack in Akita Prefecture on consecutive days.
Wanted Japanese man re-captured in Thailand after daring escape
A Japanese man who escaped from an immigration facility in Bangkok by commandeering a police vehicle has been apprehended in Pattaya, 150 kilometers from the Thai capital.
'Overdose' is latest trend among Tokyo backstreet teenagers
Over the last several years, "Toyoko Kids" have been gathering in greater numbers in the backstreets of Kabukicho, Tokyo's red light district, with the latest alarming trend being to "overdose", or to knock themselves senseless on various drug concoctions.
Bangladeshi man in Japan dies trying to save drowning children
The body of a Bangladeshi man has been found at the bottom of a river in Yamanashi Prefecture after he attempted to rescue drowning children on Sunday.
Grandma arrested for death of 2-year-old grandson left in car for 9 and half hours
A 53-year-old grandmother has been arrested for leaving her 2-year-old grandson in a car and causing his death in Tsuyama City, Okayama Prefecture.
Man admits to murder of woman in hotel closet
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after turning himself in on suspicion of murdering a woman whose body was discovered in a Yokohama hotel closet.
'Tour de Hokkaido' cyclist seriously injured in head-on collision with car
A Chuo University athlete is fighting for life after colliding head-on with a car in a bicycle race in Hokkaido.
Japan boyband agency admits founder Johnny Kitagawa's sexual abuse
Julie Fujishima, the boss of Japan's biggest boyband agency, finally stepped down after admitting for the first time on Thursday that its late founder sexually abused young stars. She even apologised to the victims.
English teacher arrested over violent home invasion
An Australian male English conversation instructor has been arrested on suspicion of breaking into a house in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo, and attempting to steal cash while holding an elderly resident at knifepoint.
Bathhouse worker busted secretly filming naked women
An employee at a public bathhouse in Kyoto has been arrested for secretly filming women while they were naked in the changing room.
14-year-old schoolgirl arrested in fatal stabbing of mother
A 14-year-old female junior high school student in central Japan was arrested early Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder for stabbing her mother, who later passed away, with a kitchen knife.
Accused admits role, but defense claims mental disorder
The man accused of killing 36 people in an arson attack four years ago on Kyoto Animation has admitted to his role in the incident. But his lawyers entered a not-guilty plea, arguing he cannot be held criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.
Why Have 'Tachinbo' Girls Increased in Kabukicho | The Secret Of Japan
For these women, tachinbo is the most efficient way to earn money. For men it's the most efficient way to have sex. Japan is a very efficient country.
