Bears ravage high-end 'Nagano Purple' grapes
By Brian Dentry
NAGANO, Sep 14 (News On Japan) - A black shadow appears in the grape vineyards of Sakajo Town in Nagano Prefecture. Its identity? A bear.
As if carefully selecting, the bear gazes up at the grapes, stands up, plucks a bunch, and starts devouring them with single-minded determination.
The target of these raids is the high-end variety "Nagano Purple," just about to be harvested. According to reports, the bears have been feasting on these delicacies at around 100 clusters daily, causing damage to approximately 30 percent of the grapes in this vineyard.
According to Nagano Prefecture's Wildlife Control Office, the number of bear sightings this year is nearly double compared to the same period last year.
2 Chinese nabbed stealing hundreds of Yamanashi peaches
News On Japan - Sep 14
Two Chinese men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing 350 peaches in Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, as a series of peach thefts grips the area.
Bears ravage high-end 'Nagano Purple' grapes
A black shadow appears in the grape vineyards of Sakajo Town in Nagano Prefecture. Its identity? A bear.
Unreserved seats scrapped on bullet trains during peak season
The Nozomi Shinkansen, the fastest bullet train on the Tokaido line between Tokyo to Osaka, will eliminate unreserved seating during peak holiday seasons.
Groomer found negligent in cutting dog's throat
In a trial surrounding the death of a Toy Poodle owned by a couple living in Osaka Prefecture 3 years ago, a verdict was handed down on Tuesday, acknowledging the negligence of the male groomer and ordering him to pay approximately 400,000 yen in compensation.
Vietnamese woman receives suspended sentence for flushing baby down toilet
The Kobe District Court handed down a guilty verdict on Wednesday with a suspended sentence to a Vietnamese woman who was charged with abandoning the body of a baby in a toilet bowl.
What Makes a Katana a Good Sword?
A katana is a traditional Japanese sword that is prestigious for its extraordinary craftsmanship and performance.
Seven-Eleven phases out toothpicks
Convenience store giant Seven-Eleven has removed toothpicks from its disposable chopstick wrappers.
Okinawa warns of allergic reactions to 'jimami' peanut tofu
Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa is urging tourists who are allergic to peanuts to avoid "jimami" tofu, a local specialty that looks like soybean curd but is made mostly of peanuts.
Trial of yakuza group leaders begins in western Japan
A trial of top leaders of a yakuza gangster group over four cases involving murder and assault has begun at a high court in the western Japanese prefecture of Fukuoka.
Japan replaces foreign, defence ministers in major reshuffle
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida replaced his defence and foreign ministers on Wednesday (Sep 13), while increasing the number of women in the cabinet, in a major reshuffle.
Motorcyclist targets women in bag snatching spree
Four snatch-and-grab incidents occurred in Kawaguchi City and Saitama City in a span of two hours on Monday, each involving a motorcyclist targeting female cyclists carrying bags in their front basket.
Logistics giant Yamato accelerates roll out of EV truck fleet
Yamato Transport has announced the introduction of approximately 900 new models of small electric vehicle (EV) trucks nationwide in an effort to contribute to a decarbonized society.
Tourists rank Shibuya top destination in Tokyo
Shibuya has become the top destination for foreign tourists within Tokyo for the first time.
Halloween revelers urged to avoid Shibuya Station area
Tokyo's Shibuya Ward is asking people to refrain from coming to the area near Shibuya Station to celebrate Halloween around October 31.
Head of junior high school in Tokyo suspected of violating child pornography law
Tokyo police have arrested the principal of a public junior high school for allegedly possessing obscene images of an underage girl.
Police: Arrested ex-cram school teacher wrote novel detailing alleged sex crimes
Japanese police say they have found that a former cram school teacher arrested last month on suspicion of taking indecent images of a pupil wrote a novel describing acts similar to those he is charged with.
