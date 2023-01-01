Japan centenarians hit record 92,139 on 'Respect for the Aged Day'

TOKYO, Sep 15 ( News On Japan ) - In commemoration of "Respect for the Aged Day" on September 15, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced that the number of centenarians across the nation has reached 92,139, marking a continuous 53-year record high.

The total number of centenarians increased by 1,613 compared to the previous year, with women account for over 80,000, making up approximately 90% of the total.

The oldest living person is Fusa Tatsube, born in the Meiji era in 1887, residing in Kashiwara City, Osaka Prefecture, at the age of 116. She attributes her longevity to "eating well and getting plenty of sleep."

The oldest living man is Gisaburo Sonobe, born in the Meiji era in 1891, residing in Tateyama City, Chiba Prefecture, at the age of 111.

For the 11th consecutive year, Shimane Prefecture boasts the highest number of centenarians per 100,000 residents, while Saitama Prefecture remains the lowest for the 34th consecutive year.