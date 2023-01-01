Japan centenarians hit record 92,139 on 'Respect for the Aged Day'
TOKYO, Sep 15 (News On Japan) - In commemoration of "Respect for the Aged Day" on September 15, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare announced that the number of centenarians across the nation has reached 92,139, marking a continuous 53-year record high.
The total number of centenarians increased by 1,613 compared to the previous year, with women account for over 80,000, making up approximately 90% of the total.
The oldest living person is Fusa Tatsube, born in the Meiji era in 1887, residing in Kashiwara City, Osaka Prefecture, at the age of 116. She attributes her longevity to "eating well and getting plenty of sleep."
The oldest living man is Gisaburo Sonobe, born in the Meiji era in 1891, residing in Tateyama City, Chiba Prefecture, at the age of 111.
For the 11th consecutive year, Shimane Prefecture boasts the highest number of centenarians per 100,000 residents, while Saitama Prefecture remains the lowest for the 34th consecutive year.
News On Japan - Sep 15
News On Japan - Sep 15
A new theme park in Yokohama with a land area equivalent to Tokyo Disneyland is set to open in 2031 on a former military site.
News On Japan - Sep 15
Amid rising steam from the soup, noodles, chashu pork, and seasoned eggs, Japan's highly popular national dish, ramen, is experiencing an unprecedented surge in bankruptcies in 2023.
News On Japan - Sep 15
The Hanshin Tigers defeated the Giants at their home ground in Osaka on Thursday night, winning the Central League championship for the first time in 18 years.
NHK - Sep 15
Japan's Prince Hisahito tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. He is the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the throne after his father, Crown Prince Akishino.
NHK - Sep 15
Mazda Motor has started taking orders from its customers in Japan of a plug-in hybrid version of the MX-30, which uses a rotary engine.
NHK - Sep 14
US magazine Time has chosen a former female member of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force who has spoken up about sexual violence among its list of 100 rising stars who will shape the future.
News On Japan - Sep 14
Two Chinese men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing 350 peaches in Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, as a series of peach thefts grips the area.
News On Japan - Sep 14
A black shadow appears in the grape vineyards of Sakajo Town in Nagano Prefecture. Its identity? A bear.
News On Japan - Sep 14
The Nozomi Shinkansen, the fastest bullet train on the Tokaido line between Tokyo to Osaka, will eliminate unreserved seating during peak holiday seasons.
News On Japan - Sep 14
In a trial surrounding the death of a Toy Poodle owned by a couple living in Osaka Prefecture 3 years ago, a verdict was handed down on Tuesday, acknowledging the negligence of the male groomer and ordering him to pay approximately 400,000 yen in compensation.
News On Japan - Sep 14
The Kobe District Court handed down a guilty verdict on Wednesday with a suspended sentence to a Vietnamese woman who was charged with abandoning the body of a baby in a toilet bowl.
newsonjapan.com - Sep 14
A katana is a traditional Japanese sword that is prestigious for its extraordinary craftsmanship and performance.
News On Japan - Sep 13
Convenience store giant Seven-Eleven has removed toothpicks from its disposable chopstick wrappers.
NHK - Sep 13
Japan's southern prefecture of Okinawa is urging tourists who are allergic to peanuts to avoid "jimami" tofu, a local specialty that looks like soybean curd but is made mostly of peanuts.