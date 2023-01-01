35 women arrested for prostitution in Shinjuku park

TOKYO, Oct 04 (News On Japan) - In response to an increasing number of "standing prostitutes" around Okubo Park in Tokyo's Kabukicho district, 35 women have been arrested in a police crackdown.

In recent years, there has been a growing presence of "standing prostitutes" soliciting clients in the vicinity of Okubo Park. Social media platforms have seen a surge in posts featuring interactions between clients and women engaged in such activities.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police began enforcing measures in and around Okubo Park on September 5, resulting in the arrest of 35 women between the ages of 21 and 46 on suspicion of violating the Anti-Prostitution Act.

According to police, the most common motivation among these women was a desire for money, which they intended to use for host clubs or on male idols.

Tokyo police have begun the process of explaining the crackdown to 110 host clubs in regards to soliciting prostitution.

