Wooden house in Saitama goes up in flames, 2 bodies discovered
TOKYO, Oct 12 (News On Japan) - A two-story wooden house in Kumagaya City, Saitama Prefecture, was completely destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, with two bodies found in the ruins.
The fire was reported to emergency services just before 7PM, prompting the dispatch of twenty fire trucks and other vehicles, which were able to extinguish the blaze after about four hours.
The house was completely destroyed, and two bodies of unknown gender were discovered in the ashes.
Police are working on identifying the bodies while investigating the cause of the fire.
Man dies in cave after missing on exploration tour
Police said Wednesday they retrieved a body of a man who went missing in a cave tour on the southern island of Yonaguni, in Okinawa Prefecture.
Driver arrested after elderly woman dragged by van for 2 km in Tokyo
A driver was arrested Tuesday after a woman in her 80s was hit by a van and dragged for about 2 kilometers in western Tokyo, resulting in her death, police said.
Truck driver dies falling into garbage pit
A company employee in his 40s died on Monday after the garbage truck he was unloading tipped and fell 5 meters into a garbage pit at a waste processing facility in Matsuyama City, Ehime Prefecture.
Danjiri collides with guardrail crushing man to death
A man has died after becoming trapped between a guardrail and a festival float that was being tested in Osaka.
Shibuya 'street drinking' under spotlight
Street drinking in Shibuya Ward, Tokyo, is on the rise and shows no signs of slowing down.
Chemical leak on train leaves 6 injured with burns
Six passengers, including infants, were injured when chemicals leaked from the luggage carried by passengers on the Tohoku Shinkansen train that arrived at JR Sendai Station.
4 people attacked by bear in northeastern Japan
Four people were attacked by a bear on Monday in a residential area in Akita, northeastern Japan, with the whereabouts of the animal currently unknown, local authorities said.
4 climbers found dead on Mount Asahi
Police have recovered the bodies of four climbers on Mount Asahi in Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo. They suspect the two men and two women ran into trouble after getting lost.
7 injured in car accident in Tokyo's Shibuya
A car ran into people around a sidewalk in Tokyo's Shibuya district on Saturday night, injuring seven.
Two arrested for allegedly killing priest in Tokyo using charcoal briquettes
Police have arrested two people on suspicion of killing the chief priest of a temple in Tokyo by burning charcoal briquettes.
3 bears captured after sneaking into Japan factory
Three bears that snuck into a tatami mat factory in northern Japan and holed up inside for nearly a day have been captured, town officials say.
Man dies while removing hornets
A man in his 50s has died after being stung while attempting to remove hornets in Tateyama City, Chiba Prefecture.
'RoboCop' voice actor caught snatching bag at Haneda Airport
A 48-year-old voice actor known for dubbing movies such as "RoboCop" was arrested for allegedly snatching a bag from an elderly woman in her 80s at Haneda Airport and injuring a man in his 60s who was chasing him.
Car smashes into McDonald's, man inside injured while eating
A man who was dining inside a McDonald's restaurant in Utsunomiya City was injured Wednesday when a car using the drive-thru accidentally smashed into the store.
Calls to legalise same-sex marriage in Japan
Pressure has been mounting on Japan’s government to legalise same-sex unions after a court ruled earlier this year that a ban on them was unconstitutional.
