Wooden house in Saitama goes up in flames, 2 bodies discovered

TOKYO, Oct 12 ( News On Japan ) - A two-story wooden house in Kumagaya City, Saitama Prefecture, was completely destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, with two bodies found in the ruins.

The fire was reported to emergency services just before 7PM, prompting the dispatch of twenty fire trucks and other vehicles, which were able to extinguish the blaze after about four hours.

The house was completely destroyed, and two bodies of unknown gender were discovered in the ashes.

Police are working on identifying the bodies while investigating the cause of the fire.