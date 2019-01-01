Police 'guide' over 40 'Toyoko Kids' in Kabukicho, mostly high school girls
TOKYO, Oct 16 (News On Japan) - Tokyo police have conducted a mass guidance operation targeting junior high and high school students out late at night in Kabukicho, with the number of cases increasing sevenfold compared to before the pandemic.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police operation ran for three consecutive weeks in and around the Tohoko area of Kabukicho, Tokyo's red light district, where they guided 42 students aged 13 to 18 who were out after 11 PM.
Out of these, 40 were girls, including high school girls who had come from Niigata Prefecture.
The number of guidance cases in the Tohoko area has increased by approximately sevenfold compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019, as of the end of September 2023.
Over the last several years, 'Toyoko Kids' have been gathering in greater numbers in the backstreets of Kabukicho.
"Toyoko Square", which is located next to the Shinjuku Toho Building, has become a popular gathering place.
Related article: 'Overdose' is latest trend among Tokyo backstreet teenagers
News On Japan - Oct 16
Tokyo police have conducted a mass guidance operation targeting junior high and high school students out late at night in Kabukicho, with the number of cases increasing sevenfold compared to before the pandemic.
Sora The Troll - Oct 14
Japan is wild. Speaking English in Japan is wild.
NHK - Oct 13
A local family court in central Japan has ruled in a case involving a transgender man that the requirement of surgery to remove reproductive functions for gender registry changes is unconstitutional.
The Infographics Show - Oct 12
The tale of Yasuke, the first Black samurai is an incredible story that is the stuff of legend! learn how a man overcame slavery to become a noble warrior who fought alongside a Japanese warlord and held a very high and esteemed rank among the Japanese warriors.
News On Japan - Oct 11
Tokyo's Minato Ward Assembly recently made a formal decision to allocate 500 million yen of taxpayers' money for overseas study trips for all public junior high schools, sparking both support and opposition.
Japan Times - Oct 11
In a bid to ease driver shortages, the transport ministry is working with relevant government agencies to add driving buses as a specified skill to the specified skilled foreign worker program, minister Tetsuo Saito said Tuesday.
The Japan News - Oct 11
Young women are increasingly abusing over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, according to a research group of the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry.
News On Japan - Oct 07
The English Language Proficiency Test, known as "Eiken," will be introducing of a new level for the first time in 31 years, with the aim of implementing it from 2025.
South China Morning Post - Oct 06
Geishas in Japan have an enigmatic charm about them. They are so revered that a teacher of the art was once declared a “living national treasure” in the country.
News On Japan - Oct 04
Japan's new invoice system, designed to accurately track consumption tax payments, began this month. However, concerns and opposition persist among freelancers and small business owners.
News On Japan - Oct 04
The number of truants at elementary and junior high schools in Japan has reached a new high of almost 300,000 students, and reported bullying cases in all schools at about 690,000 during the 2022 academic year.
News On Japan - Oct 03
The Kyoto City University of Arts has completed a full relocation to the eastern side of JR Kyoto Station.
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Oct 02
This is Shibasaki, a painting instructor. A watercolor section for beginners is about to begin. Let's paint a Realistic coniferous tree today.
NHK - Sep 30
Tokyo police have served a fresh arrest warrant to a principal of a public junior high school on suspicion of sexually assaulting a student at his previous workplace.
Fortune - Sep 30
In the last few years, China’s government has promoted increasingly conservative social values, encouraging women to focus on raising children. It has cracked down on civil society movements and made laws to drive out foreign influence.
NHK - Sep 29
Two leading Japanese universities have risen in global rankings compiled by a British educational journal.