Car mows down 2 women in Sapporo during police chase

SAPPORO, Nov 09 ( News On Japan ) - Two women believed to be foreign nationals in their 20s and 30s were struck by a hit-and-run car at a pedestrian crossing during a police chase on Wednesday in Susukino, Sapporo.

Footage captured at around 1:20 p.m. shows a car making a right turn before colliding with a bus and speeding off while being pursued by a police vehicle.

Two minutes later, at another intersection nearby, two women were found lying on the ground, with reports they were still conscious.

Just prior to this incident, the car had been stopped for a police check.

Police are now investigating the hit-and-run and searching for the fleeing vehicle.