Car mows down 2 women in Sapporo during police chase
SAPPORO, Nov 09 (News On Japan) - Two women believed to be foreign nationals in their 20s and 30s were struck by a hit-and-run car at a pedestrian crossing during a police chase on Wednesday in Susukino, Sapporo.
Footage captured at around 1:20 p.m. shows a car making a right turn before colliding with a bus and speeding off while being pursued by a police vehicle.
Two minutes later, at another intersection nearby, two women were found lying on the ground, with reports they were still conscious.
Just prior to this incident, the car had been stopped for a police check.
Police are now investigating the hit-and-run and searching for the fleeing vehicle.
Japan's most unhinged scammer loses it all
Watanabe Mai is Japan's cutest scammer. Learn exactly how she made her millions, and how not to fall for her lies.
Why are women happier than men in Japan's male-dominated society?
You could say that Japanese women have a high level of happiness because they do not hold managerial positions in politics or business, instead they hold managerial positions in the house.
Review by media sought on response to sexual abuse by late Johnny Kitagawa
A Japanese group has called on domestic media organizations to jointly conduct a review on the media's silence regarding the sexual abuse by the late founder of a powerful talent agency.
Three men found bleeding from head in Tokyo riverbank attack
Three men were found collapsed along a Tokyo riverbank in the early hours of Wednesday with head injuries, with one unconsciousness and in a critical condition.
Kyoto Animation arson-murder trial hears mental competence arguments
Prosecutors and lawyers for a man accused of killing 36 people in Kyoto Animation gave more details in court Monday on their arguments over his mental competency.
Report finds deer abused in Nara
An investigation into a facility caring for Nara's deer population by a preservation society has found conditions inadequate, with reports that dozens died there every year.
Woman in Japan falls to her death from a 40m bridge while filming wild deer
A woman plunged to her death after losing her footing from a bridge while filming wild deer in Japan on Saturday.
Woman arrested for stabbing man in Kabukicho street
A woman in her 20s was arrested early Sunday morning for attempting to kill a man with a knife on the streets of Kabukicho, Tokyo's entertainment district.
Student dies in Hokkaido bear attack
The body of a male university student has been found in the mountains of Hokkaido after being attacked by a bear.
Thai man arrested on suspicion of murder over Yokohama street fight
A 53-year-old Thai man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following at street brawl in Yokohama on Thursday night.
'DJ SODA' reaches settlement over sexual harassment
Three 'DJ SODA' fans accused of groping the South Korean idol have had criminal charges dropped following an a settlement without any monetary compensation.
Festival float topples in central Japan, killing 1 and injuring at least 18
A large float has toppled over at a festival in Shizuoka Prefecture in central Japan, killing one person and injuring at least 18.
Princess Kako arrives in Peru following multiple flight delays due to equipment trouble
Princess Kako has arrived in Peru a day later than planned, with the trip from Japan taking an impressive 50 hours.
What are Minatoku-Joshi (Minato-ku Girls) | 港区女子？
Minato-ku girls are known for instantly calculating and scoring the specs of the men they meet.
Kick streamer Johnny Somali criminally charged in Japan
Johnny Somali, an infamous nuisance streamer on Kick has been formally charged in Japan with "forcible obstruction of business".
