Worker who fell from Nagoya moat and left for 2 hours recalls harrowing ordeal
NAGOYA, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - A 61-year-old worker who fell from a 7-meter high stone wall while setting up a ladder for weeding work in the inner moat of Nagoya Castle in July was left without emergency transport for 2 hours.
The injured man thought he was going to die, experiencing significant pain and injuries, including broken bones in his right leg and chest.
The site supervisors present did not arrange for emergency transport and left the man at the site for about two hours.
The worker recounted that the doctor said it was a serious matter and was surprised he survived, noting that normally such an incident would be unthinkable.
The city penalized Takamura Landscaping, failing to allow it to participate in business tenders from Oct 27 to Nov 9, due to inadequate safety management.
News On Japan - Nov 10
