Japanese YouTuber caught defaming students in fictitious murder plot
TOKYO, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - A 25-year-old self-proclaimed YouTuber has been arrested on suspicion of defaming two students, a 15-year-old junior high school girl and a 21-year-old male university student, by claiming they were planning to murder him.
The suspect is accused of posting a video on YouTube in June 2023, alleging that the two students had a plan to kill him, thereby damaging their reputation.
His YouTube channel has approximately 210,000 subscribers, and the father of the two alleged victims consulted the authorities following the video's release.
In response to the investigation, the YouTuber partially denies the charges, stating, "I did not intend to defame anyone."
Worker who fell from Nagoya moat and left for 2 hours recalls harrowing ordeal
A 61-year-old worker who fell from a 7-meter high stone wall while setting up a ladder for weeding work in the inner moat of Nagoya Castle in July was left without emergency transport for 2 hours.
Japan's Princess Kako ends official visit to Peru
Japan's Princess Kako has wound up her official visit to Peru to attend events marking 150 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Woman beaten to death outside house, 2 men flee
Two men are on the run after fatally beating a woman on a residential street in Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Car mows down 2 women in Sapporo during police chase
Two women believed to be foreign nationals in their 20s and 30s were struck by a hit-and-run car at a pedestrian crossing during a police chase on Wednesday in Susukino, Sapporo.
Japan's most unhinged scammer loses it all
Watanabe Mai is Japan's cutest scammer. Learn exactly how she made her millions, and how not to fall for her lies.
Why are women happier than men in Japan's male-dominated society?
You could say that Japanese women have a high level of happiness because they do not hold managerial positions in politics or business, instead they hold managerial positions in the house.
Review by media sought on response to sexual abuse by late Johnny Kitagawa
A Japanese group has called on domestic media organizations to jointly conduct a review on the media's silence regarding the sexual abuse by the late founder of a powerful talent agency.
25 Japanese phone fraud suspects arrested on plane home from Cambodia
Japanese police have arrested 25 suspected members of a fraud ring onboard an aircraft bringing them back to Japan from Cambodia.
Three men found bleeding from head in Tokyo riverbank attack
Three men were found collapsed along a Tokyo riverbank in the early hours of Wednesday with head injuries, with one unconsciousness and in a critical condition.
Kyoto Animation arson-murder trial hears mental competence arguments
Prosecutors and lawyers for a man accused of killing 36 people in Kyoto Animation gave more details in court Monday on their arguments over his mental competency.
Report finds deer abused in Nara
An investigation into a facility caring for Nara's deer population by a preservation society has found conditions inadequate, with reports that dozens died there every year.
Woman in Japan falls to her death from a 40m bridge while filming wild deer
A woman plunged to her death after losing her footing from a bridge while filming wild deer in Japan on Saturday.
Woman arrested for stabbing man in Kabukicho street
A woman in her 20s was arrested early Sunday morning for attempting to kill a man with a knife on the streets of Kabukicho, Tokyo's entertainment district.
Student dies in Hokkaido bear attack
The body of a male university student has been found in the mountains of Hokkaido after being attacked by a bear.
Thai man arrested on suspicion of murder over Yokohama street fight
A 53-year-old Thai man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following at street brawl in Yokohama on Thursday night.
