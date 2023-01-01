Japanese YouTuber caught defaming students in fictitious murder plot

TOKYO, Nov 10 ( News On Japan ) - A 25-year-old self-proclaimed YouTuber has been arrested on suspicion of defaming two students, a 15-year-old junior high school girl and a 21-year-old male university student, by claiming they were planning to murder him.

The suspect is accused of posting a video on YouTube in June 2023, alleging that the two students had a plan to kill him, thereby damaging their reputation.

His YouTube channel has approximately 210,000 subscribers, and the father of the two alleged victims consulted the authorities following the video's release.

In response to the investigation, the YouTuber partially denies the charges, stating, "I did not intend to defame anyone."