Blood splattered wild boar charges workers at Hiroshima factory
HIROSHIMA, Nov 11 (News On Japan) - Footage of a boar on a rampage at a factory in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, shows the stricken beast continually charging workers before being captured.
The boar entered the factory premises on Wednesday already wounded, with witnesses reporting it was bleeding from around its mouth, possibly right after being involved in an accident.
The captured animal, a female adult measuring 1.2 meters in length, bit one man causing minor injuries.
Incidents of wild boars are increasing at an unprecedented rate, and people are advised to not provoke the animals upon sight.
Booking.com to compensate accommodation providers over delayed payments
The CEO of Booking.com, Glenn Fogel, has sent an email to accommodation providers in Japan who have been experiencing significant delays in payments, the first intervention by the company since the issue was uncovered.
57-year-old man ties up schoolgirl in hotel, steals cash using stun gun
An elementary school employee has been arrested for allegedly binding a high school girl's hands and feet in a hotel and stealing cash.
Footage of a boar on a rampage at a factory in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, shows the stricken beast continually charging workers before being captured.
Tokyo Imperial Palace 'autumn leaves' opens to public from Nov 25
Inui Street in the grounds of Tokyo Imperial Palace will opened to the public for nine days, starting from November 25th, the Imperial Household Agency has announced.
Yamaha to release 'new retro' 125cc motorcycle in December
Yamaha has announced a "new retro" themed 125cc motorcycle amid shrinking sales of mopeds in Japan.
Japanese YouTuber caught defaming students in fictitious murder plot
A 25-year-old self-proclaimed YouTuber has been arrested on suspicion of defaming two students, a 15-year-old junior high school girl and a 21-year-old male university student, by claiming they were planning to murder him.
Russia terminates agreement with Japan regarding safe disposal of nuclear weapons
The Russian government has declared an end to the Japan-Russia non-nuclear cooperation agreement, which involved the safe disposal of nuclear weapons, according to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website on November 9.
Worker who fell from Nagoya moat and left for 2 hours recalls harrowing ordeal
A 61-year-old worker who fell from a 7-meter high stone wall while setting up a ladder for weeding work in the inner moat of Nagoya Castle in July was left without emergency transport for 2 hours.
Young 'bachiku' workers squeezed
Bankruptcies in Japan have more than doubled year-on-year due to labor shortages, with the word "bachiku", or "corporate livestock", spreading among young part-time workers who are forced to take on extra shifts.
First migratory bird survey of the season sees safe landing
Despite concerns about the impact of a warm winter, migratory birds to Japan are generally arriving on track.
Woman beaten to death outside house, 2 men flee
Two men are on the run after fatally beating a woman on a residential street in Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Western Japan faces serious drought
Dams in western Japan are in a critical situation due to record low rainfall.
Car mows down 2 women in Sapporo during police chase
Two women believed to be foreign nationals in their 20s and 30s were struck by a hit-and-run car at a pedestrian crossing during a police chase on Wednesday in Susukino, Sapporo.
Japan's 'Generation Z' prefer 'authentic' shopping
Japanese young women tend to prioritize authenticity in their purchasing preferences, based on a survey for this year's Trend Awards.
Popular ramen shop's post causes outrage: Blowing nose and stuffing tissues into glass
A post by the owner of a popular Tokyo ramen shop, known for its signature Hakata flavour, is stirring an uproar on social media.
Can Japan prosper with only half the population?
"Japan 4.0." suggests that even if Japan's population drops to less than half, to 50 million, it is possible to double wealth.
