Blood splattered wild boar charges workers at Hiroshima factory

HIROSHIMA, Nov 11 ( News On Japan ) - Footage of a boar on a rampage at a factory in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, shows the stricken beast continually charging workers before being captured.

The boar entered the factory premises on Wednesday already wounded, with witnesses reporting it was bleeding from around its mouth, possibly right after being involved in an accident.

The captured animal, a female adult measuring 1.2 meters in length, bit one man causing minor injuries.

Incidents of wild boars are increasing at an unprecedented rate, and people are advised to not provoke the animals upon sight.