Man in drag caught red-handed stealing used sanitary products from highway restroom

SANO, TOCHIGI, Nov 12 ( News On Japan ) - A 53-year-old man has been arrested for entering a women's restroom at a highway service area while dressed as a woman to steal used menstrual products.

The man, a company employee from Sano City, Tochigi, is suspected of entering the women's restroom at the Sano service area on the Tohoku Expressway around midnight Saturday, with the intent of stealing used menstrual hygiene products.

According to police, the man was apprehended as he exited the women's restroom dressed as a woman, wearing a long-haired wig, in possession of used feminine hygiene products.

During interrogation, he admitted to the allegations, stating, "I liked to look at menstrual products."

Police are probing the possibility of additional offenses.