Man in drag caught red-handed stealing used sanitary products from highway restroom
SANO, TOCHIGI, Nov 12 (News On Japan) - A 53-year-old man has been arrested for entering a women's restroom at a highway service area while dressed as a woman to steal used menstrual products.
The man, a company employee from Sano City, Tochigi, is suspected of entering the women's restroom at the Sano service area on the Tohoku Expressway around midnight Saturday, with the intent of stealing used menstrual hygiene products.
According to police, the man was apprehended as he exited the women's restroom dressed as a woman, wearing a long-haired wig, in possession of used feminine hygiene products.
During interrogation, he admitted to the allegations, stating, "I liked to look at menstrual products."
Police are probing the possibility of additional offenses.
News On Japan - Nov 12
NHK - Nov 11
An all-female singing and dancing troupe in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, has been sued by the family of one of its performers who apparently took her own life.
News On Japan - Nov 10
A 25-year-old self-proclaimed YouTuber has been arrested on suspicion of defaming two students, a 15-year-old junior high school girl and a 21-year-old male university student, by claiming they were planning to murder him.
News On Japan - Nov 10
A 61-year-old worker who fell from a 7-meter high stone wall while setting up a ladder for weeding work in the inner moat of Nagoya Castle in July was left without emergency transport for 2 hours.
News On Japan - Nov 10
Two men are on the run after fatally beating a woman on a residential street in Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
NHK - Nov 10
Japan's Princess Kako has wound up her official visit to Peru to attend events marking 150 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
News On Japan - Nov 09
Two women believed to be foreign nationals in their 20s and 30s were struck by a hit-and-run car at a pedestrian crossing during a police chase on Wednesday in Susukino, Sapporo.
Japanalysis - Nov 09
Watanabe Mai is Japan's cutest scammer. Learn exactly how she made her millions, and how not to fall for her lies.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Nov 09
You could say that Japanese women have a high level of happiness because they do not hold managerial positions in politics or business, instead they hold managerial positions in the house.
NHK - Nov 09
A Japanese group has called on domestic media organizations to jointly conduct a review on the media's silence regarding the sexual abuse by the late founder of a powerful talent agency.
NHK - Nov 09
Japanese police have arrested 25 suspected members of a fraud ring onboard an aircraft bringing them back to Japan from Cambodia.
News On Japan - Nov 08
Three men were found collapsed along a Tokyo riverbank in the early hours of Wednesday with head injuries, with one unconsciousness and in a critical condition.
NHK - Nov 07
Prosecutors and lawyers for a man accused of killing 36 people in Kyoto Animation gave more details in court Monday on their arguments over his mental competency.
News On Japan - Nov 06
An investigation into a facility caring for Nara's deer population by a preservation society has found conditions inadequate, with reports that dozens died there every year.
straitstimes.com - Nov 05
A woman plunged to her death after losing her footing from a bridge while filming wild deer in Japan on Saturday.
News On Japan - Nov 05
A woman in her 20s was arrested early Sunday morning for attempting to kill a man with a knife on the streets of Kabukicho, Tokyo's entertainment district.