Drunk man steals ambulance, falls asleep at the wheel 400m away
TOKYO, Nov 13 (News On Japan) - A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing an ambulance from a hospital in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture.
The self-proclaimed company employee from Koshigaya is suspected of stealing the vehicle, worth about 21 million yen, from a hospital parking lot in the city early Sunday morning.
Emergency responders who had transported a patient to the hospital returned to the parking lot to find the ambulance missing and immediately reported it to police at around 1.30 a.m.
Police officers searching the area later found the vehicle 400 meters from the hospital parked on a road with the man in the driver's seat.
The apprehended suspect, who was found with alcohol levels above the legal limit, has denied the allegations during interrogation, claiming, "There's no mistake I was in the driver's seat, but I don't remember driving or stealing it."
Police are investigating his actions and motives prior to the alleged crime.
News On Japan - Nov 13
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing an ambulance from a hospital in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture.
News On Japan - Nov 12
A 53-year-old man has been arrested for entering a women's restroom at a highway service area while dressed as a woman to steal used menstrual products.
News On Japan - Nov 11
An elementary school employee has been arrested for allegedly binding a high school girl's hands and feet in a hotel and stealing cash.
NHK - Nov 11
An all-female singing and dancing troupe in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, has been sued by the family of one of its performers who apparently took her own life.
News On Japan - Nov 11
Footage of a boar on a rampage at a factory in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, shows the stricken beast continually charging workers before being captured.
News On Japan - Nov 10
A 25-year-old self-proclaimed YouTuber has been arrested on suspicion of defaming two students, a 15-year-old junior high school girl and a 21-year-old male university student, by claiming they were planning to murder him.
News On Japan - Nov 10
A 61-year-old worker who fell from a 7-meter high stone wall while setting up a ladder for weeding work in the inner moat of Nagoya Castle in July was left without emergency transport for 2 hours.
News On Japan - Nov 10
Two men are on the run after fatally beating a woman on a residential street in Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
NHK - Nov 10
Japan's Princess Kako has wound up her official visit to Peru to attend events marking 150 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
News On Japan - Nov 09
Two women believed to be foreign nationals in their 20s and 30s were struck by a hit-and-run car at a pedestrian crossing during a police chase on Wednesday in Susukino, Sapporo.
Japanalysis - Nov 09
Watanabe Mai is Japan's cutest scammer. Learn exactly how she made her millions, and how not to fall for her lies.
Japanese Comedian Meshida - Nov 09
You could say that Japanese women have a high level of happiness because they do not hold managerial positions in politics or business, instead they hold managerial positions in the house.
NHK - Nov 09
A Japanese group has called on domestic media organizations to jointly conduct a review on the media's silence regarding the sexual abuse by the late founder of a powerful talent agency.
NHK - Nov 09
Japanese police have arrested 25 suspected members of a fraud ring onboard an aircraft bringing them back to Japan from Cambodia.
News On Japan - Nov 08
Three men were found collapsed along a Tokyo riverbank in the early hours of Wednesday with head injuries, with one unconsciousness and in a critical condition.
NHK - Nov 07
Prosecutors and lawyers for a man accused of killing 36 people in Kyoto Animation gave more details in court Monday on their arguments over his mental competency.