Technical interns in Japan forced into prostitution
TOKYO, Nov 14 (News On Japan) - Four men and women have been arrested for allegedly forcing Vietnamese women, who came to Japan as technical interns, into prostitution.
The suspects were operating a call girl service named "Reiwa Bishoujo" in Arakawa Ward, Tokyo, earning approximately 300 million yen over six years, according to Tokyo police.
Police shoot knife-wielding man in Osaka
A police officer fired two shots at a man armed with a knife who is believe to have attacked and injured a nearby woman in Osaka on Monday morning.
Drunk man steals ambulance, falls asleep at the wheel 400m away
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing an ambulance from a hospital in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture.
Historic Gunma temple 'Shakasonji' goes up in flames
The main building of Shakasonji, resting place of rakugo artist Sanyutei Enraku, burnt to the ground on Sunday.
Man in drag caught red-handed stealing used sanitary products from highway restroom
A 53-year-old man has been arrested for entering a women's restroom at a highway service area while dressed as a woman to steal used menstrual products.
57-year-old man ties up schoolgirl in hotel, steals cash using stun gun
An elementary school employee has been arrested for allegedly binding a high school girl's hands and feet in a hotel and stealing cash.
All-female Takarazuka Revue sued over death of performer
An all-female singing and dancing troupe in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, has been sued by the family of one of its performers who apparently took her own life.
Blood splattered wild boar charges workers at Hiroshima factory
Footage of a boar on a rampage at a factory in Fukuyama City, Hiroshima Prefecture, shows the stricken beast continually charging workers before being captured.
Japanese YouTuber caught defaming students in fictitious murder plot
A 25-year-old self-proclaimed YouTuber has been arrested on suspicion of defaming two students, a 15-year-old junior high school girl and a 21-year-old male university student, by claiming they were planning to murder him.
Worker who fell from Nagoya moat and left for 2 hours recalls harrowing ordeal
A 61-year-old worker who fell from a 7-meter high stone wall while setting up a ladder for weeding work in the inner moat of Nagoya Castle in July was left without emergency transport for 2 hours.
Woman beaten to death outside house, 2 men flee
Two men are on the run after fatally beating a woman on a residential street in Matsudo City, Chiba Prefecture, in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Japan's Princess Kako ends official visit to Peru
Japan's Princess Kako has wound up her official visit to Peru to attend events marking 150 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Car mows down 2 women in Sapporo during police chase
Two women believed to be foreign nationals in their 20s and 30s were struck by a hit-and-run car at a pedestrian crossing during a police chase on Wednesday in Susukino, Sapporo.
Japan's most unhinged scammer loses it all
Watanabe Mai is Japan's cutest scammer. Learn exactly how she made her millions, and how not to fall for her lies.
Why are women happier than men in Japan's male-dominated society?
You could say that Japanese women have a high level of happiness because they do not hold managerial positions in politics or business, instead they hold managerial positions in the house.
Review by media sought on response to sexual abuse by late Johnny Kitagawa
A Japanese group has called on domestic media organizations to jointly conduct a review on the media's silence regarding the sexual abuse by the late founder of a powerful talent agency.
