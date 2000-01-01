Skymark eyes logistics business following major tie-up

TOKYO, Nov 14 ( News On Japan ) - Japanese low-cost airline Skymark is looking to enter the logistics market following Suzuyo Holdings move to become the airlines largest shareholder.

Suzuyo Holdings, besides logistics, also operates airline services on regional routes such as in Shizuoka and will become the largest shareholder of Skymark by acquiring approximately 13% of its shares as of Nov 14.

Skymark President Jun Horidome said his company has been working with the Suzuyo Group, including outsourcing some ground services at airports, and would consider further collaboration if "it's a win-win situation".

Regarding ANA Holdings, which continues to be the second-largest shareholder, Horidome indicated that while they are competitors in terms of business operations, they cooperate in maintenance and ground services, stating that "this aspect will not change at all."

Skymark reported its highest-ever business revenue in its half-year results, driven by strong domestic passenger demand.