'Fish from the sky' hits car in Fukuoka, cracking windshield

FUKUOKA, Nov 15 ( News On Japan ) - Footage captured by a dashcam in Fukuoka on Tuesday shows a fish falling from the sky, making a direct hit on a car's windshield.

The driver was traveling over a bridge at around 9 AM when a mysterious object fell from above and struck their car.

"At first, I thought a rag or something fell from the truck driving ahead. But when I stopped the car to check, I found scales stuck all over the hood," the driver reports.

Upon closer examination of the footage, just before the fish falls, a bird can be seen in the sky. It is possible that the bird dropped the fish it was carrying.

The impact caused the windshield to crack.