'Fish from the sky' hits car in Fukuoka, cracking windshield
FUKUOKA, Nov 15 (News On Japan) - Footage captured by a dashcam in Fukuoka on Tuesday shows a fish falling from the sky, making a direct hit on a car's windshield.
The driver was traveling over a bridge at around 9 AM when a mysterious object fell from above and struck their car.
"At first, I thought a rag or something fell from the truck driving ahead. But when I stopped the car to check, I found scales stuck all over the hood," the driver reports.
Upon closer examination of the footage, just before the fish falls, a bird can be seen in the sky. It is possible that the bird dropped the fish it was carrying.
The impact caused the windshield to crack.
Cannabis gummies blamed for spate of hospitalizations in Tokyo
News On Japan - Nov 15
Several young people in Tokyo have recently been sent to hospital after complaining of feeling sick from consuming "cannabis gummies".
Runaway tire from modified car leaves 4-year-old girl in critical condition
News On Japan - Nov 15
A 49-year-old driver of a modified car has been arrested after his tire fell off and knocked a young girl unconscious, leaving her in critical condition in Sapporo on Tuesday.
46 years since Yokota Megumi was abducted by N.Korea
NHK - Nov 15
Wednesday marks 46 years since a 13-year-old junior high school girl was kidnapped by North Korean agents.
Sharp increase in denials for Japanese women entering U.S.
News On Japan - Nov 14
Entry denials into the United States from Japan have surged in the past year, with some young Japanese women visiting Hawaii for tourism being forced to return to Japan.
YouTuber who made bogus 'citizen's arrest' busted for defamation
News On Japan - Nov 14
Japanese YouTuber "Rengoku Koroaki", known for citizen's arrest themed videos, has been apprehended for posting a video of a woman surrounded by 5 to 6 men while being falsely accused of reselling theatre tickets.
Skymark eyes logistics business following major tie-up
News On Japan - Nov 14
Japanese low-cost airline Skymark is looking to enter the logistics market following Suzuyo Holdings move to become the airlines largest shareholder.
'mercari Hallo' taps into part-time job market
News On Japan - Nov 14
Japanese e-commerce giant Mercari has announced their entry into the part-time job market, starting next spring.
Technical interns in Japan forced into prostitution
News On Japan - Nov 14
Four men and women have been arrested for allegedly forcing Vietnamese women, who came to Japan as technical interns, into prostitution.
Japan's childcare leave to be raised to 100 percent of take-home pay
News On Japan - Nov 14
A proposal to raise the rate of childcare leave benefits from the current 80% to 100% of take-home income would require both parents to take at least 14 days off, according to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
Toxic mushroom poisonings sweeping across Japan
News On Japan - Nov 13
Poisonous mushrooms typically found in summer and autumn are appearing simultaneously in Japan, leading to a spate of food poisonings nationwide.
Record snowfall across Hokkaido
News On Japan - Nov 13
This season's strongest cold air mass across Japan has sent temperatures plummeting, with some locations in Hokkaido recording over 50 cm of snowfall.
Police shoot knife-wielding man in Osaka
News On Japan - Nov 13
A police officer fired two shots at a man armed with a knife who is believe to have attacked and injured a nearby woman in Osaka on Monday morning.
33-year-old becomes youngest female mayor in Japan's history
News On Japan - Nov 13
A 33-year-old woman has been elected to the top job of Yawata City in Kyoto Prefecture, making her the youngest female mayor in the nation's history.
Drunk man steals ambulance, falls asleep at the wheel 400m away
News On Japan - Nov 13
A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing an ambulance from a hospital in Koshigaya, Saitama Prefecture.
Historic Gunma temple 'Shakasonji' goes up in flames
News On Japan - Nov 13
The main building of Shakasonji, resting place of rakugo artist Sanyutei Enraku, burnt to the ground on Sunday.
