Tokyo's Imperial Palace opens for autumn

TOKYO, Nov 25 ( News On Japan ) - The public opening of Inui Street within the Imperial Palace started today.

As the Sakashita gate opened at 9 am, the 300 or so people who had been lining up started their journey down Inui Street, 750 meters to Inui gate. Good weather on the first day saw visitors enjoying the beginning of the autumn foliage, taking lots of photos.

The general opening will take place over 9 days until Dec 3. While security checks are conducted at the entrance, no reservations are required and anyone can visit.

The Imperial Household Agency expects about 200,000 visitors during this period, which is double last year's.