'Carpenter Championship' wows next generation of workers
OSAKA, Nov 27 (News On Japan) - Amid a critical shortage of construction workers, mostly due to aging, the 'Carpenter Championship' was held in Osaka, showcasing the craft of homebuilding to appeal to young talent.
Out of 5,000 carpenters nationwide involved in home construction, 26 were selected through recommendations to participate. They were evaluated on 77 criteria, including construction techniques and the organization of their work environment.
The event, organized by Sekisui House, aimed at promoting the social status and skills of carpenters in Japan, who are considered world-class.
News On Japan - Nov 27
Amid a critical shortage of construction workers, mostly due to aging, the 'Carpenter Championship' was held in Osaka, showcasing the craft of homebuilding to appeal to young talent.
Number of kids in Japan feeling suicidal may have increased during pandemic
NHK - Nov 26
A group of Japanese researchers says a survey it carried out suggests the number of children feeling suicidal in the country may have increased after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Older single women face growing risk of poverty in Japan
Nikkei - Nov 26
A growing number of older women in Japan risk falling into poverty after the death of their spouses, or as a result of separation or divorce.
BANNED WORDS On Japanese TV 99% OF YOU DIDN'T KNOW
Sora The Troll - Nov 26
Even Japanese people probably didn't know, including myself Japanese banned words are interesting
Japan panel proposes new technical trainee program
NHK - Nov 25
A Japanese government panel has proposed changes to a program for on-the-job training of foreign workers after the initiative was cited for labor abuses.
29 Ways to Save the Japanese Economy【日本経済を再生】
Dogen - Nov 24
Learn Japanese pitch-accent and pronunciation from my Patreon Series "Japanese Phonetics"
How to draw a cute squirrel with crayon. For Beginners
Watercolor by Shibasaki - Nov 22
This is Shibasaki, a painting instructor. Today I would like to draw a cute little squirrel with crayon. You are also welcome to try drawing while watching the video.
Japan holds exams for foreigners newly eligible for Category 2 residence status
NHK - Nov 21
Japan has begun holding exams for foreign workers whose job types have been newly added to the list of fields that are eligible to get the country's Category 2 residence status.
False molestation video sparks debate
News On Japan - Nov 20
A video discussing false molestation accusations ("chikan enzai") has been resonating on social media, coinciding with the introduction of a men-only carriage.
Japan's school lunch programs at risk, many contractors making losses
News On Japan - Nov 18
The sudden shutdown of Hoyu, a company managing school lunch programs, in September has had widespread effects, as school meal providers nationwide face critical losses.
Foreign workers in Japan can switch jobs in 1 to 2 years under plan
Nikkei - Nov 17
Foreign workers in a new international trainee program that Japan plans to launch may be able to switch jobs after up to two years, according to a new proposal published by an expert government panel Wednesday.
Japanese Americans were jailed in a desert. Survivors worry a wind farm will overshadow the past.
nbcnews.com - Nov 16
Behind the barbed wire, the little boy pressed his ink-covered index finger onto the mint-green exit card. And a photograph was snapped of his frightened face.
Japan's childcare leave to be raised to 100 percent of take-home pay
News On Japan - Nov 14
A proposal to raise the rate of childcare leave benefits from the current 80% to 100% of take-home income would require both parents to take at least 14 days off, according to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.
Dodgy tutoring school owner arrested for fraud
News On Japan - Nov 12
A 48-year-old man who runs a tutoring school in Osaka has been arrested and charged for swindling 8.5 million yen in cash from a student's mother under the pretext of investment funds.
Tokyo professor discovers Vatican helped Japanese in Siberia return home
ROME REPORTS in English - Nov 12
Professor Saho Matsumoto says that the Vatican's diplomatic intervention saved many World War II Japanese prisoners.
Chicks' Unusual Feast: Removing a Hornet Nest
Japanese natural beekeeping - Nov 12
Join us on an unexpected journey as we tackle a daring removal of a hornet's nest from our backyard. But what comes next is even more astonishing – we transform this potential danger into a unique dining experience for our flock of silkies!
