'Carpenter Championship' wows next generation of workers

OSAKA, Nov 27 ( News On Japan ) - Amid a critical shortage of construction workers, mostly due to aging, the 'Carpenter Championship' was held in Osaka, showcasing the craft of homebuilding to appeal to young talent.

Out of 5,000 carpenters nationwide involved in home construction, 26 were selected through recommendations to participate. They were evaluated on 77 criteria, including construction techniques and the organization of their work environment.

The event, organized by Sekisui House, aimed at promoting the social status and skills of carpenters in Japan, who are considered world-class.