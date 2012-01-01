TOKYO, Nov 27 ( News On Japan ) - Miloiko Spajić, who became the Prime Minister of Montenegro last month, studied for four years as an international student in the Faculty of Economics at Saitama University and graduated in March 2012, it has been revealed.

Saitama University President Takafumi Sakai: "I heartily congratulate Mr. Miloiko Spajić, a graduate of our university, on his appointment as the new Prime Minister of Montenegro."

Montenegro, a republic located on the Balkan Peninsula in Europe with a population of about 620,000, declared independence in 2006 and joined NATO in 2017, prioritizing its ongoing negotiations for EU membership. The future will test Spajić's abilities in these endeavors.